The Leader Newspaper 15 September 25 – Edition 1093





Not everyone has the courage to step out of an airplane thousands of feet above the ground, but Steven Boyd and Ian Todd did just that. With their daring skydive they also leapt into the hearts of their community, raising an outstanding euro1,335 for Maria and the Pink Ladies, funds which will go directly to the A.A.C.C. in support of cancer detection and research.

After years of anticipation, Orihuela Costa is finally set to open its first ever funeral home and chapel of rest — a much-needed facility for a community that has long lacked a local place to honour and remember loved ones.

The new Orihuela Costa Tanatorio, built by Pompas Funebres Samper S.L., will be formally inaugurated next Thursday by the mayors of Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada.