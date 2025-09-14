Superb Performance as Thader Start New Season On A High





CD THADER – 3 UD RAYO IBENSE – 0

Manager Raul Mora must have been cock-a-hoop at the way his new look Thader side started the season, with a well-deserved 3 points.

Having only just been relegated from Tercera division, Ibense showed early signs of their pedigree, but when the final whistle blew, the best team had achieved their objective.

Moi Gomez Stadium, in the heart of Rojales, was showing a healthy attendance, boosted by a large number of family and friends of recently deceased Thader player, Cristian Botella. A guard of honour greeted Cristian´s parents and partner, who were also presented with a bouquet of flowers.

As early as the 3rd min, Ibense could easily have taken the lead. It seemed odds on, when Munez received a delightful through ball, that he would fire his side ahead, but Thader keeper Luis Garcia had other ideas, blocking the goal bound effort.

The game then took on large periods of uneventful play, until the 28th min. David was faced with an identical situation as before, only up the other end, which resulted in the same outcome.

Rayo had strong appeals for a penalty for a foul on 30 mins turned down, although they did appear to have a case. Two mins later, from a corner, Castro headed wide of an open goal at the far post, as Ibense dominated play.

Raul Mora must have read his team the riot act at half time, for they were unrecognisable in the 2nd half. Having said that, it was Luis Garcia who was alert enough to deny an Ibense striker, in yet another 1 on 1. But the tide eventually turned on 55 mins, when David was brought down for a penalty. Although Serhiy had his spot kick saved, he made no mistake from the rebound.

On the hour mark, Ibense again failed to convince the ref that they deserved a penalty, this time for hand ball.

A delightful pull back from the dead ball line by Serhiy on 63 mins, was nonchalantly side footed home from close range by Guillermo, to double the host’s advantage.

Rayo Ibense must have thought that nothing was going their way, when on 72 mins, once again, their shouts for a penalty fell on deaf ears.

Not long introduced as substitute, Robin was to have a major part to play, when he shot just wide on 89 mins, then deep into stoppage time, he was cynically brought down (prelude to Ibense 7th yellow card) 25 yards from goal. Enter Fran, who struck a stunning free kick, which gave keeper Galiana no chance whatsoever.

So, a 3-0 start to the season will put the men from Rojales in good stead for their next match, which just so happens to be the one we´ve all been waiting for.

Make a note of Saturday 20 September, when Mora´s green shirted warriors will go into battle at Torrevieja, at the nonsensical ko time of 5pm (not a lot of thought went into that!!).