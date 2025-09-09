Snub at City Hall: Orihuela Police Chief’s Silent Protest Exposes a Bitter Power Struggle





Orihuela, Spain – September 8, 2025

What was meant to be a day of pride for Orihuela’s Local Police turned into a public display of simmering tensions between City Hall and one of its most senior officers.

Police commissioner José María Pomares, who is days away from a forced retirement, refused to attend the ceremony where he was scheduled to receive a diploma marking his service. His absence — deliberate, not accidental — sent a louder message than any speech could have.

The boycott capped months of acrimony between Pomares and the coalition government of the conservative Partido Popular (PP) and far-right Vox, which controls Orihuela’s council. At the heart of the dispute is the city’s decision to impose mandatory retirement at 65, cutting short the commissioner’s plan to serve until 2027. Pomares has fought back with appeals and has even accused Mayor Pepe Vegara and Security Councillor Mónica Pastor of workplace harassment.

Adding to the friction, City Hall opened a disciplinary case against him for a “serious offense” only days before approving his retirement honours — a striking contradiction, since such accolades are typically reserved for officers with unblemished records and exceptional careers.

A Career That Ended in Conflict

Pomares has spent more than four decades in Orihuela’s police force, rising through the ranks to become commissioner. His career, once praised for professionalism, became increasingly turbulent in recent years as he clashed with political leaders over management style, use of authority, and his own future in the force.

Supporters describe him as a strong-willed officer who defended the autonomy of the police from political interference. Critics, including members of the current council, paint a different picture: a combative figure accused of overstepping his role, intimidating subordinates, and wielding his position more as personal power than public service.

These competing narratives came to a head when the city denied his request to postpone retirement until 2027. For the government, the decision was a matter of regulation and discipline. For Pomares, it was a personal affront and a political manoeuvre to push him aside.

The Ceremony He Skipped

Inside the Lonja, as Orihuela’s flag was raised and dignitaries gathered, Pomares’ empty seat spoke volumes. Mayor Vegara, flanked by Pastor, used the occasion to set out what he considered the true values of the police: “honesty, integrity, discipline, and above all, exemplarity.” His words, though addressed to the force as a whole, carried the weight of an implicit rebuke.

“When one member abuses their authority, everything is corrupted,” Vegara declared. “The uniform is not for self-interest or intimidation. It must represent service, not power.”

The mayor’s speech, framed as a moral call, was also a pointed reminder of the accusations that have clouded Pomares’ final months in office.

A Force in Transition

The commissioner’s substitute, acting chief Rubén Selma, struck a markedly different tone. Emotional and conciliatory, Selma emphasised unity: “I am not here to command, I am here to serve,” he told colleagues, pledging to work alongside officers rather than above them.

His remarks hinted at the need to turn a page after a period of internal strife. While he acknowledged his predecessor “with humility and respect,” Selma’s focus was firmly on collective strength and institutional stability.

Security Councillor Pastor described the day as a “celebration of fellowship,” recognising veteran officers and honouring their silent, often invisible service to the community. Yet the tension in the room — between official rhetoric and the glaring absence of its most senior honouree — was hard to ignore.

A Symbol of a Larger Rift

Pomares’ refusal to stand beside his colleagues is more than a personal act of defiance. It exposes a deeper struggle between political authority and police leadership, between institutional discipline and personal pride.

For Orihuela’s government, the event was staged as a reaffirmation of values and loyalty. For Pomares, staying away was a way of underlining his belief that those same values had been turned against him.

In the end, the ceremony honoured many, but the most powerful statement came from the man who wasn’t there.

DISTINCIONES Y RECONOCIMIENTOS

Cruz al Mérito Policial en Protección Ciudadana con Distintivo Blanco

-José Luis Pérez Manjón, cabo primero de la Guardia Civil del Destacamento de Tráfico.

-Oliverio Riquelme Moreno, oficial de la Policía Local de Orihuela.

-Serafín Martín Vicente, inspector jefe de la Brigada de Policía Judicial de la Policía Nacional de Orihuela.

CRUZ AL MÉRITO PROFESIONAL CON DISTINTIVO VERDE (35 AÑOS DE SERVICIO)

-Cristian Serrano Martínez.

-José Ramón Serrano Álvarez.

CRUZ AL MÉRITO PROFESIONAL CON DISTINTIVO ROJO (30 AÑOS DE SERVICIO)

-Manuel Gomis Gil.

CRUZ AL MÉRITO PROFESIONAL CON DISTINTIVO AZUL (25 AÑOS DE SERVICIO)

-Raúl Córdoba Sanz, oficial.

-Encarnación Camacho Páez, oficial.

-Ricardo Manuel Cánovas Torres, oficial.

-Jesús Manuel García Cabrera, agente.

-Francisco Vivancos Álvarez, agente.

-José Antonio Hernández Ferrández, agente.

-Regino Pérez Vera, agente.

-José Insa García, agente.

-Gustavo Huertas Ros, agente.

-Jesús Carmelo Bernabeu Baeza, agente.

-Ángel García Santa, agente.

Diploma de Jubilación

-Francisco González Motilla.

-Francisco Joaquín Alix Moreno.

-José María Pomares Vergel.

-Leopoldo Arce Ibáñez.

-José Ángel Torregrosa Pardo.

-Luis Escorza López.

FELICITACIONES – OFICIALES:

-Francisco José Cánovas Calatayud.

-Isidro Ríos Giménez.

-Antonio Lucerón Díez.

AGENTES:

-Vicente Ballester García.

-Raúl Perea Mora.

-Jersán Alarcón Box.

-Raúl Baeza Campello.

-Pascual Martínez Huertas.

-Francisco Manuel García Campos.

-Francisco Vivancos Álvarez.

-Servando José Méndez Carrillo.

-Darío Fernández Costa.

-Jorge Rocamora Esquiva.

-Víctor Manuel Navarrete Chorro.

-Francisco Sanmartín Hernández.

-Ramiro Vilella Fuentes.

-Joaquín Fenoll Portugués.

-Francisco José Soler Pérez.

-Marien Pomares Esteban.

-Ismael Romero Muñoz.

-Lucrecia Sánchez Cutillas.

-José Ballester Martínez.

-Juan Alberto Riera Ros.

-Cristina Javaloyes Sánchez.

-Manuel Javier Sánchez Izquierdo.

PERSONAL CIVIL VINCULADO A LA POLICÍA LOCAL:

-Pilar Ortiz Saura, funcionaria en dependencias de Policía Local.

-José Antonio García García, conserje de la Policía Local.

-María Luisa Ballester Serna, directora pedagógica del Colegio Diocesano San José Obrero.