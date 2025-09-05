Orihuela Council Prepares Schools for Start of 2025–2026 Academic Year





Orihuela, Spain – September 5, 2025 — With the new school year set to begin on Tuesday, September 9, the Orihuela City Council has carried out a wide range of maintenance and improvement works in local schools to ensure facilities are ready for students’ return.

The initiative, coordinated through the departments of Education, Infrastructure, Waste Management and Street Cleaning, and Public Safety, focused on both building repairs and the upkeep of outdoor areas.

The Education Department oversaw specific interventions at several schools, including fixing water leaks and restrooms at CEIP La Aparecida; repairing playgrounds, roof cornices, and leaks in the infant classrooms at Virgen de la Puerta; and restoring bathrooms at Josefina Manresa and Fernando de Loaces schools following recent theft-related damage. Additional work at Fernando de Loaces included leak repairs and repainting infant classrooms.

Other improvements across the municipality included installing a partition wall in the Josefina Manresa library, repairing tiles and a broken water pipe at San Bartolomé school, fixing the water heater in the two-year-old classroom at Miguel Hernández school, and upgrading the kitchen and dining facilities at CRA Azahar in La Matanza.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Department has been clearing school yards and exterior spaces, removing weeds and waste, pruning trees, and fumigating various areas. A team of around 50 workers has been deployed across public schools and institutes.

The Waste Management and Street Cleaning Department has carried out washing and cleaning of school access points, while the Public Safety Department has improved road markings around school zones to enhance traffic safety.

City officials stressed that the goal of these efforts is to guarantee a smooth start to the 2025–2026 school year and to provide Orihuela students with safe, well-maintained learning environments.