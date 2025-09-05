Over 14,000 Students Set to Start 2025/26 School Year in Torrevieja





Torrevieja gears up for the start of the 2025/26 school year on Monday, 8 September, with 14,488 students enrolled across all levels, including Early Childhood, Primary, Secondary, Vocational Training, and Baccalaureate programs. The city’s Education Councillor, Ricardo Recuero, confirmed that 1,500 teachers will begin the new academic year.

Breakdown of enrolment:

Early Childhood: 2,231 students in 100 classes

Primary: 5,738 students in 231 classes

Secondary: 4,113 students in 138 classes

Baccalaureate & Vocational Training: 2,406 students in 120 classes

Late enrolments: Between July and August, 457 new Primary students and 248 Secondary students registered.

School projects and improvements are underway. A major renovation of IES Las Lagunas is planned with a budget of over €9 million, funded by the Conselleria de Educación. Upgrades are also scheduled for CEIP Virgen del Carmen, and temporary classrooms will open at CEIP nº16 in January 2026.

Key programs continuing this year include initiatives to prevent school absenteeism and bullying, supported by the new School Patrol coordinated with Local Police. Innovative programs such as El Cole en el Mar (Primary students learning nautical sports), El Tiempo en el Cole (meteorology, astronomy, and sustainability activities), and sustainability projects linked to Agenda 2030 will also continue.

Other highlights include the Torrevieja, City of Children program, continued Academic Excellence Awards, the Reinventing Education Congress on 7 March 2026 under the motto “Educate for Life,” and the launch of the Municipal Family School, offering workshops and seminars for parents.

Local holidays for the school year are scheduled for 10 October 2025, 16 February 2026, and 20 March 2026.

Torrevieja is prioritizing education and innovation, combining infrastructure upgrades with programs that foster student development, community engagement, and sustainable learning.