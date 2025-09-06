San Miguel Primary School at Breaking Point





Chaos in the Classroom: Kids Crammed Into Overflowing Gloria Fuertes

The parents’ association (AMPA) has launched a campaign of mobilization and petition signing in response to what it calls “an unsustainable situation,” demanding the construction of a new school in the town.

The CEIP Gloria Fuertes was originally built for two classes per grade. Today, there are already three classes per grade, and in some years, four. Student enrolment has increased by more than 50% since 2016, from 19 to 29 groups. Between 2020 and 2025, numbers grew from 472 to 605 children, with more still awaiting enrolment.

This surge has forced the school to sacrifice common spaces such as the computer room, English classroom, and staff room. Two prefabricated classrooms for sixth grade have been requested but not yet delivered.

Families report hallways cluttered with furniture, no administrative staff to manage paperwork, and the head of studies covering multiple roles simultaneously. Teacher shortages are also critical: several classes lack tutors, support staff, or replacement teachers, and some approved new groups still lack teachers.

AMPA stresses that the school year is starting “with a lack of space, teachers, and administrative staff essential for maintaining quality education.”

In response, the parents have begun a petition under the slogan “We can’t fit anymore—new school now.” They plan information stands during local festivities, circulars for families, and a general assembly in October to decide further actions. They have already sent their demands to the regional education inspector, the Valencian Education Department, and requested institutional backing from the town council.