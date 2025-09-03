PSOE calls for Council to Hold Plenary Sessions in Orihuela Costa





Orihuela, September 2, 2025 — The Socialist Party (PSOE) of Orihuela has called on the local government to comply with municipal regulations requiring that plenary sessions be held at least twice a year in Orihuela Costa.

Councilor Isidro Grao presented a motion to the upcoming plenary session, citing Article 16 of the council’s rules of procedure, which since 2022 mandates that meetings alternate between the city and its coastal district. Grao noted that, despite the regulation, “not a single session has been convened in Orihuela Costa since the change came into force.”

According to the PSOE, the failure to hold meetings on the coast has deepened feelings of neglect among residents, many of whom are European nationals. “The lack of institutional attention, the limited investment in the area, and the absence of political decision-making in their immediate environment have fuelled a sense of abandonment,” Grao said.

The Socialist group argues that holding sessions in Orihuela Costa would not only comply with the law but also strengthen community ties, given that residents in the area submit some of the highest levels of citizen participation requests. “Denying plenary sessions in the coastal district is both a breach of regulations and a form of territorial discrimination,” Grao added.

While the PSOE expects the governing party to reject the motion, Grao dismissed arguments about logistical or technical barriers. “There is an approved budget, a dedicated councillor for Orihuela Costa, and more than €41 million in investment loans available. The only thing missing is the political will,” he said.

The motion underscores long-standing demands from Orihuela Costa residents, who complain of unequal treatment compared to the city centre. For the PSOE, moving council sessions to the coast at least twice a year would be a symbolic yet essential step toward restoring trust and ensuring equal representation.