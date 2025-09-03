Orihuela Celebrates September with Special Tourist Routes Honoring its Patron Saint





Orihuela has unveiled a rich program of cultural routes for September, with the city’s patron saint, the Virgen de Monserrate, taking center stage. “September is a very special month for Orihuela because we honor our patron, the Virgen de Monserrate. From the Department of Tourism, we wanted this devotion to be reflected in our guided tours as well,” explained Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya.

The series dedicated to the patron saint begins on September 6 with “The Treasures of Our Lady of Monserrate”, followed on September 13 by “Cultural Walk and the Sanctuary of Monserrate”, and concluding on September 14 with “The Almohad Walls and the Hermitage of Monserrate”.

The program also pays tribute to Orihuela’s literary heritage, featuring a route on September 11 titled “Gabriel Miró and Miguel Hernández” and a visit to “The Murals of San Isidro” on September 28, exploring a neighborhood renowned for its vibrant popular art.

Among the new additions this year are a visit to the “Bustamante Oven and the Fish Market” alongside “The Legacy of Alfonso X the Wise” on September 19, as well as a nature walk through the Segura River area in Molins on September 27.

To complete the month, visitors can enjoy a tour of the hamlet of La Aparecida, discovering its origins, legends, and joining its popular tapas route.

“These tours are designed not only to celebrate our traditions but also to give visitors and locals the chance to rediscover the history, heritage, and culture that make Orihuela such a unique destination,” Montoya added.

All activities are free but places are limited, requiring prior registration. Weekly bookings open through the official tourism website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.