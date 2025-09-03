Alicante Launches Emergency Works as Safety Risks Identified at Santa Bárbara Castle





Alicante City Council has announced urgent safety works at Santa Bárbara Castle after technical reports identified a “serious and imminent risk of rockfalls” on Mount Benacantil, where the fortress sits. The measure involves a €1.5 million emergency contract to install protective mesh to stabilize the slope beneath the castle’s main tower. The works are expected to last six months and are intended to prevent potential rockfalls that could endanger visitors and staff.

Santa Bárbara Castle is one of Alicante’s most iconic landmarks, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. It is not only a cultural symbol of the city but also a key driver of tourism, drawing visitors from cruise ships, international tour groups, and independent travellers alike. Any closure, safety scare, or perception of danger at the site has immediate consequences for Alicante’s image as a safe and appealing destination.

This is not the first time concerns about safety at the castle have been raised. In April 2024, a 76-year-old woman died after falling from an unprotected section of the fortress during a family visit. The accident sparked widespread debate over the adequacy of safety measures and signage within the monument. Although temporary barriers were put in place, critics argue that long-term solutions have been delayed. The current emergency intervention has revived these concerns and placed additional pressure on the local government.

Opposition parties have also questioned the handling of the contract, noting that it was directly awarded to a construction company without a competitive tender and raising doubts about whether the firm has the proper expertise to work on a protected cultural heritage site. At the same time, city officials have stressed that the decision was taken to protect public safety and to prevent further reputational damage to Alicante’s tourism sector.

The long-awaited Master Plan for the castle, commissioned in 2022, is still pending publication. Officials now say it will be presented within weeks, outlining a roadmap for long-term restoration, preservation, and safety improvements. Until then, emergency works will focus solely on containing immediate risks.

For Alicante, the stakes are high. The castle is often the first stop for international visitors and a highlight of the city’s tourism marketing. Ensuring its safety and accessibility is not only a cultural obligation but also an economic necessity, as the site plays a central role in maintaining Alicante’s standing as a premier Mediterranean destination.