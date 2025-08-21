Orihuela Mayor Under Fire Over “Incomplete Studies”





Pepe Vegara, the mayor of Orihuela, is facing scrutiny—not for breaking the law, but for how he presents his education. His official profile states he studied Economics at the University of Alicante and Philosophy at the UNED, Spain’s national distance-learning university. The catch? He never completed either degree.

While Spanish law does not require a university degree to hold political office, critics argue that listing unfinished studies in official records can mislead voters and raises questions about transparency. The controversy comes amid a national trend of politicians being scrutinized for overstating their academic credentials.

Vegara’s profile uses the generic term “studies” to describe his university education, echoing the same wording used for his earlier schooling at the Santo Domingo diocesan school and the San Miguel diocesan seminary, where he once considered becoming a priest. It does not specify whether he attended multiple years, a single year, or just a few courses. City Hall sources maintain that the description is accurate and consistent with how many public officials in Spain present their academic background.

The debate has drawn comparisons to other high-profile cases, such as Socialist leader Patxi López, who lists “studies” in engineering, and former PP deputy Noelia Núñez, who faced allegations of exaggerating her qualifications.

Businessman Turned Politician

Beyond politics, Vegara is a businessman in the vehicle inspection (ITV) sector. His private income enables him to serve as mayor without drawing a fixed salary, though he does receive allowances for attending council sessions, commissions, and governing boards, which can total up to €1,500 per month.

Legal Challenges

Pepe Vegara also faces a pending legal battle over alleged document falsification and tax fraud dating back to 2005. The case, which has cast a shadow over his political career, is set to go to trial in November. The charges stem from his business activities and could have significant implications for his reputation as Orihuela’s mayor.

Other Roles

His official profile also highlights his tenure as president of the Asociación de Fiestas de Moros y Cristianos Santas Justa y Rufina, and his work as a writer, having published several books and being a finalist for the Miguel Hernández International Poetry Prize.