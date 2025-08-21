A Government That Fails Its People Forfeits Its Right to Rule





Government is not a privilege granted to politicians. It is a solemn responsibility to serve the people. Its duties are clear and non-negotiable: protect citizens, manage resources fairly, and treat every resident with equality. When it fails in these obligations, it loses legitimacy.

In Orihuela, this failure is no longer a risk—it is a reality. We are living under a government that hides behind the mask of authority while abandoning the very people it claims to represent.

A City Without Protection

The most fundamental test of any administration is public safety. Yet Orihuela has become a municipality where police presence is thin, overstretched, and in many communities, non-existent. From the coast to the pedanías to the historic centre, residents are left vulnerable.

This is not mere negligence. It is a betrayal. A government that cannot guarantee security has failed in its most basic duty. No citizen should ever be left wondering whether help will arrive when needed.

Budgets That Exploit, Not Serve

Fair governance requires equitable investment across the whole municipality. But Orihuela’s budgets expose a different reality: some districts are systematically neglected while others are favoured.

The coast—home to tens of thousands of residents and a major contributor of revenue through property taxes—has been treated as little more than a source of income. Infrastructure lags, essential services remain inadequate, and residents are told to wait while their money funds projects elsewhere.

This is not financial management. This is exploitation. A government that drains one part of its municipality to benefit another is not serving its citizens—it is dividing them.

Equality Replaced by Favouritism

Every resident of Orihuela—Spanish or foreign-born, coastal or inland, farmer or shopkeeper—deserves dignity, representation, and respect. Yet equality here has been eroded by political favouritism.

Some voices are amplified, while others are ignored. Whole communities feel abandoned by the very institutions that should unite them. Once equality is abandoned, the moral foundation of government collapses with it.

When Government Loses Its Right to Govern

A government that cannot guarantee safety, distribute resources fairly, or uphold equality has lost its purpose. What remains is not leadership but a hollow structure clinging to power. Authority without service is not governance—it is domination in disguise.

The people of Orihuela must refuse to accept this decay as inevitable. We must demand accountability, fairness, and leadership that recognizes every resident as an equal. If today’s leaders will not fulfil their duty, then they forfeit the right to govern.

A Call to Action

The future of Orihuela will not be determined by the failures of its politicians but by the resolve of its citizens. Change begins when people stand together and say: enough.

We will no longer be ignored. We will no longer be divided. We will no longer accept a government that fails to protect, serve, and unite us.

A government that abandons its people surrenders its right to rule. Orihuela deserves better—and the time to demand it is now.