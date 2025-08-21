Hundreds Protest in Guardamar Against Demolition of Historic Babilonia Beach Houses





Hundreds of residents of Playa Babilonia in Guardamar del Segura took to the streets this week to protest against the planned demolition of 65 historic beachfront homes, scheduled to begin on September 15. Marching from the beach to the town hall, demonstrators carried banners with slogans such as “What if it were your house? We are part of this town too,” demanding a halt to the demolitions that they argue would erase not just family homes, but also an important part of the town’s cultural and historical heritage.

The low-rise houses, built over a century ago by engineer Francisco Mira—the same figure behind Guardamar’s iconic pine forest—were for decades used by the municipality in tourism campaigns. Residents say their unique design forms part of the area’s ethnological heritage and way of life, and have pushed for recognition under the new Valencian coastal law. However, jurisdiction over Spain’s maritime domain lies with the central government, which has refused to renew the concessions.

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, supported by State Attorney arguments in court, the row of homes contributes to beach erosion and leaves properties vulnerable to storm damage. Authorities argue that demolition will reconnect the dunes with the pine forest and restore more than 600 meters of public beach.

Residents, who have fought the case in Spain’s National Court since 2018, reject this reasoning. They claim the real cause of erosion lies in a poorly designed jetty built in the 1990s at the mouth of the Segura River, which disrupted the natural flow of sediments that once replenished Babilonia beach. They also argue that many other coastal concessions with greater environmental impact have been extended.

Tensions rose briefly during the protest when some younger demonstrators entered the town hall vestibule, though others urged them to leave. Local police and the Guardia Civil monitored the situation, which ended peacefully with a symbolic collective swim at the site of a recently demolished beach bar.

Mayor José Luis Sáez (PSOE) has repeatedly stated that the demolitions follow binding court rulings. He also noted the apparent contradiction that residents are both protesting and submitting their own demolition projects to minimize fines and costs.

Image credit_SOMOS Mediterrania