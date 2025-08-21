Court Blocks PSOE’s Bid to Advance Censure Motion Against PP in San Fulgencio





The Administrative Court No. 1 of Elche has rejected a request by the opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) in San Fulgencio to impose precautionary measures that would allow its motion of censure against the ruling Partido Popular (PP) to move forward.

The dispute centres on the actions of the mesa de edad—the temporary presiding body of the plenary session, composed of the youngest and oldest councillors, both belonging to the PP.

On two separate occasions, the mesa de edad ended sessions before a vote could be held, ruling that the motion did not meet the legal requirements. The PSOE argued that these suspensions were irregular, but the court found no basis to intervene at the precautionary stage, stressing that the mesa de edad is empowered under Spanish law to determine compliance with legal conditions at the time of the session.

San Fulgencio, a town of around 10,000 residents—70% of them foreigners—is governed by five PP councillors led by Mayor José María Ballester, alongside one councillor from the International Party for Nationalities (PIPN).

Together, they hold six seats, a minority against the seven opposition councillors: six from the PSOE and one non-affiliated member who recently left the PIPN. This fragile balance prompted the PSOE to attempt a censure motion to reclaim control of the town hall.

The court’s resolution, dated August 20, ruled that the PSOE failed to demonstrate an “effective risk” of irreparable harm if the precautionary measure was not granted. Judges emphasized that such measures are intended to safeguard judicial outcomes, not to anticipate them, and that the legality of the mesa de edad’s decision will be resolved once all proceedings are complete.

Local PSOE leaders have previously accused the PP of blocking democratic processes and even announced plans to file criminal complaints against the mesa de edad members, though for now the case remains in the administrative courts. Meanwhile, the governing PP and its PIPN ally expressed satisfaction with the ruling but said they expect the PSOE will attempt a third censure motion before the current term ends in 2027.