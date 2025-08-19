Delight in Orihuela Costa as Aguamarina Promenade Reopens





Orihuela, Spain – August 19, 2025

There were smiles and celebrations along the seafront on Tuesday evening as Orihuela City Council officially reopened the Cabo Roig promenade, returning a much-loved coastal walkway to the community after years of legal disputes.

The reopening was made possible after the Administrative Court in Elche granted the council authorization to enter and take possession of a small stretch of expropriated land that had been fenced off by the Bellavista I Community of Property Owners. The decision clears the way for residents and tourists to once again enjoy an uninterrupted stroll along one of the Costa Blanca’s most scenic routes.For locals, the moment was more than just the removal of a barrier.

“It feels like we’ve won back a part of our coastline,” said María López, a resident of Aguamarina. “This promenade is where families meet, where visitors fall in love with Orihuela Costa. To have it open again is a joy.”

The disputed section—just 30 meters in length—connects a public parking area on Calle Levante with the Aguamarina calisthenics park, linking two popular gathering points. Despite its modest size, the missing link had long been a source of frustration for walkers and a blemish on the area’s tourism appeal.

Hoteliers and business owners say the reopening couldn’t come at a better time.

“The promenade is one of our star attractions,” explained Antonio García, who runs a seafront café. “Visitors come here not just for the sun, but for the experience of walking along the cliffs, enjoying the views. Now they can do so freely again, and that benefits everyone.”

Mayor Pepe Vegara hailed the court’s ruling as the culmination of a “long and complex process” that restores a space of “enormous symbolic and social value.”

History of the Cabo Roig Promenade Dispute

Early 2010s: Orihuela City Council identifies land in Bellavista I needed to complete the promenade.

Orihuela City Council identifies land in Bellavista I needed to complete the promenade. 2015–2020: Negotiations with property owners stall amid disputes over compensation and access.

Negotiations with property owners stall amid disputes over compensation and access. 2021–2024: Legal challenges prevent council access, leaving a 30-meter gap in the seafront walkway.

Legal challenges prevent council access, leaving a 30-meter gap in the seafront walkway. August 12, 2025: Council documents expropriated land; owners refuse access.

Council documents expropriated land; owners refuse access. August 19, 2025: Administrative Court No. 1 of Elche authorizes municipality to take possession; promenade reopens.

Beyond the legal victory, the reopening has sparked a renewed sense of pride among residents. Neighborhood groups who had campaigned for years to reclaim the walkway described the outcome as a “victory for the people,” noting that access to the coastline is not only a right but part of the region’s cultural identity.

With the legal hurdles cleared, the council will now begin improvement works to enhance the promenade and integrate it into Orihuela Costa’s wider seafront route. For locals and visitors alike, the hope is that the path will serve as a meeting point, a leisure space, and a showcase of the Mediterranean coast at its best.

As the sun set over Cabo Roig on the day of the reopening, families, joggers, and tourists filled the promenade, reclaiming it as their own. What was once a closed gate is now an open horizon—a symbol, many say, of community spirit and the enduring pull of the sea.