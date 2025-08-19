Orihuela’s PP Blames PSOE for Ongoing Closure of Aguamarina Promenade





The Popular Party (PP) in Orihuela has accused the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of being responsible for the continued closure of the Cabo Roig–La Caleta seafront walkway, insisting that, under the Law of Compulsory Expropriation, judicial authorisation is required to take possession of expropriated land when former owners oppose the process.

The PP group called it a “serious irresponsibility” for the PSOE to question a procedure that is, they say, “clearly regulated,” stressing that the current PP–Vox governing coalition has followed every step of the law in handling the expropriation file needed to reopen the promenade.

The disputed stretch of 60 meters, located in the Bellavista development, remains closed, forcing pedestrians into a nearly two-kilometre detour to connect one end of the walkway with the other.

The section has been shut since December 2021, when a court ruling recognised the area as private property. The dispute dates back to 2013, when the residents’ association built a wall to block access.

Between 2015 and 2021, the walkway was reopened by municipal order under then–Urban Planning Councilor Antonio Zapata (PSOE), who argued the walls had been built without permits and constituted a non-legalizable planning violation. However, the courts sided with the residents, ruling that the municipal order itself failed to respect legal procedures and property rights, leading to the walkway’s reclosure.

“Reckless and Illegal”

According to the PP, this “grave situation” stems from the “disastrous management” of Zapata, who they claim acted “manu militari, without any legal backing, provoking the closure by court ruling of a stretch of promenade that was illegally opened.” They describe his actions as a “reckless political decision” that has harmed both residents and visitors, and argue that the PSOE has never taken responsibility for it.

The current government, the PP emphasises, has done nothing but comply strictly with the law. They point out that the Law of Compulsory Expropriation (December 16, 1954) establishes the conditions under which land may be seized for the public interest. When such access involves common areas within a private development, the law requires judicial authorisation if opposition arises.

According to the PP, this requirement applies in the present case because:

Access is essential to complete the public project. The property owners have opposed or may oppose. The law must safeguard property rights while balancing the general public interest.

For this reason, they argue, the City Council has acted with caution and legal precision to ensure no procedural missteps could later invalidate the action.

“Legally Impossible”

The PP further criticised the PSOE for holding a press conference last Thursday to launch their accusations “without studying the file or the relevant case law.” They dismissed claims that the government should already have sought judicial intervention, calling this “legally impossible” because such a request can only be made after the expropriation process is completed, the fair compensation (justiprecio) is fixed and deposited, and the owners still deny access.

“This issue is not about being brave or cowardly—it is about being responsible. Responsibility means following the law, even if it doesn’t generate immediate headlines. That is the difference between the current government and the PSOE, which in the past showed its willingness to act outside legal boundaries,” the PP concluded.

However, for residents and visitors, the legal and political wrangling translates into a daily inconvenience. The blocked section breaks the continuity of one of Orihuela Costa’s most popular seafront routes, undermining both pedestrian mobility and the area’s appeal to tourists.

Local associations, including Unidos por la Costa, have repeatedly called for a swift resolution, insisting that the promenade should be treated as a public good that benefits the wider community.

Whether through expropriation or legal settlement, the reopening of the Aguamarina stretch remains a priority for Orihuela’s coastal planning. Yet with procedures still in abeyance, the timeline for restoring full access is uncertain, leaving the community waiting for the day when the seafront walk can once again be enjoyed without interruption.

