From Scorching Heat to Sudden Storms: Alicante Braces for Heavy Rains





After days of scorching temperatures, the weather shifts with the risk of heavy downpours in the north of the province.

The endless heatwave that left Alicante sweltering under red alerts for extreme temperatures is finally giving way—but not without new risks. Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday, forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms across the northern coast of the province.

According to Aemet, rainfall could reach up to 20 liters per square meter in just one hour. The advisory covers the northern Marina Baixa, the Marina Alta, and parts of l’Alcoià and El Comtat, and will remain in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday.

Further showers are also possible on Thursday and Friday, particularly in the north, though no additional alerts have yet been issued.

Heatwave eases at last

Tuesday finally brought some relief from the suffocating heat that gripped the province in recent days. Overnight lows, however, remained oppressive—27 to 28 degrees in places such as Alicante city and Benidorm.

Daytime highs dropped sharply from the 45°C recorded on Monday in Orihuela to a still-hot but more “normal” 35°C on Tuesday. The Avamet monitoring network reported the day’s highest temperature in Xàbia (35.5°C), followed by Pedreguer (35.2°C), Orihuela (35.1°C), Villena (34.9°C), Beneixama (34.7°C), Callosa d’en Sarrià (34.5°C), Altea and Benidorm (34.4°C), Ondara (34.2°C), and Crevillent (34.1°C).

Shelter in Elche during the heatwave

In Elche, the municipal heatwave plan provided critical support for vulnerable residents. A total of 55 people sought assistance at the Centro de Acogida y Pernocta run by Fundación Conciénciate. The facility, which has operated as a round-the-clock climate refuge during the alert, offered food, cold water, fruit, hygiene services, laundry, phone charging, and overnight shelter.

Although the city council deactivated the Cecopal emergency coordination center on Tuesday as temperatures fell, the shelter remains open with adjusted hours, continuing to assist those most affected. Support was also reinforced by Cruz Roja and Cáritas.

Even with the respite, parts of the municipality still experienced highs above 34°C, particularly in outlying areas such as Matola and Peña de las Águilas.