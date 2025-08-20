Holiday Mayhem: Drunk Brit Handcuffed After Causing Chaos on Jet2 Flight to Alicante





Passengers cheer as police storm plane and drag man off in handcuffs

What should have been a carefree holiday flight to Spain’s Costa Blanca turned into pure drama in the skies. A Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante was forced to turn back just 45 minutes after takeoff when a 30-year-old passenger “lost it” mid-air.

From takeoff to tantrum

According to The Sun, the man—said to be from Doncaster—erupted shortly after departure on Monday, August 18. Witnesses claim he shouted abuse, hurled insults at fellow passengers, and even challenged them to fight. Crew members tried to calm him down, but tensions only escalated.

With the situation spiralling, the captain made the call to abandon the flight and head back to Leeds Bradford. The plane landed at 7:26 p.m., less than an hour after it had first taken off.

Cabin in uproar

Mobile phone footage captured the showdown inside the cabin. Fellow passengers can be heard warning the rowdy Brit he’d be kicked off, while others begged him to sit down and shut up.

By the time police boarded the aircraft, tempers had frayed. Officers swiftly handcuffed the man and hauled him off—sparking cheers, claps, and even celebratory whistles from relieved holidaymakers.

Ban, arrest, and a long wait

The drama didn’t end there. Police arrested the man on suspicion of boarding the plane while drunk. Jet2 slapped him with a six-month flight ban and warned he could face hefty fines.

The Alicante-bound holidaymakers, meanwhile, were left waiting nearly four hours before finally setting off again at around 11 p.m.—their sunshine break already off to a rocky start.

Turbulent summer skies

Incidents like this are becoming all too common during Europe’s busy holiday season. Airlines continue to stress their “zero tolerance” policy, warning that disruptive passengers risk arrest, fines, and being barred from flying.

For those on board Jet2 flight LS491, it was a journey they won’t soon forget: a routine hop to Alicante that ended in high drama, flashing blue lights, and one handcuffed passenger escorted away to face the consequences.