The Leader Newspaper 18 August 25 – Edition 1089





The Orihuela council has announced detailed plans for a second healthcare centre in Orihuela Costa, despite not yet having the necessary authority to begin construction. Could this be just another PR exercise we wonder?

There is concern at the surge in Covid cases in the Alicante Province although, thankfully, only a small fraction of cases require hospitalisation, and the Alicante City Council has accused the Spanish central government of turning a blind eye to the persistent “top manta” problem, where illegal street vendors sell counterfeit goods along busy tourist seafronts.