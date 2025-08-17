Summer Parade and Public Holiday Cause Traffic Chaos in Torrevieja





The peak of the tourist season and the Torrevieja City Council’s effort to offer free entertainment in the city centre with the Summer Parade combined on Friday afternoon, the Virgen de Agosto holiday, to create major traffic congestion, particularly around the new Puerto parking lot between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Dozens of drivers found themselves trapped in the underground parking facility, which holds 600 spaces, as they tried to leave just as the parade was ending. Some were stuck for up to two hours before they could exit, creating tense moments among frustrated drivers. The air inside the cars was heavy with exhaust from the idling vehicles, air conditioning running at full blast, honking, and verbal confrontations.

Although the Generalitat’s 112 emergency service received numerous calls, they were not forwarded to the Local Police or Civil Guard, as it was deemed purely a traffic problem.

The parking lot staff, which opened only a few months ago, were powerless to alleviate the situation because the access roundabout at Plaza Waldo Calero was completely blocked by city traffic. The parking lot features an unusual design: both entry and exit share the same point, with two lanes for entering and only one for exiting.

Congestion Factors

Security Councillor Federico Alarcón acknowledged that several factors contributed to the situation. First, it was arguably the busiest tourist day of 2025, coinciding with the Summer Parade. From 10 p.m., the parade prevented traffic from being diverted along Ramón Gallud Street—the main alternative route for the Local Police—while the Vista Alegre, Marina Salinas, and new Puerto parking lots were already full.

All three facilities were completely at capacity. The parade ended at a stage on the Vista Alegre promenade, while vehicles continued to try reaching Marina Salinas, despite it being full.

A traffic light allows pedestrians to cross Ramón y Cajal Street because port construction eliminated the pedestrian walkway along Paseo de La Libertad, but this spot has generated heavy traffic jams daily this summer.

Alarcón explained that Local Police officers were stationed at the Aduana roundabout for several hours to manage traffic and, once the parade ended, vehicles were redirected to Ramón Gallud Street. He also emphasized that this summer, coordination between parking lots and the Local Police has improved to divert traffic when lots are full.

Measures to Reduce Congestion

The City Council is working on several measures to prevent summer overcrowding from harming the city’s tourist image. These include opening peripheral paid “park-and-ride” lots with efficient public transport—which is currently inadequate—and completing port construction. Plans also involve creating a low-emission zone and regulating parking with “blue zone” areas, mainly in the city center.

Additionally, the current access roundabout at Plaza Waldo Calero will need to be replaced to increase capacity. Port redevelopment removes access to Marina Salinas and La Lonja via Avenida de la Libertad, leaving the area’s future traffic situation uncertain. The same point that caused Friday’s gridlock will eventually handle traffic from the Puerto parking lot, Marina Salinas, and heavy trucks serving the fishing market.