Drug-Fueled “Spiritual Retreat” Dismantled in Alicante





Three people have been arrested and five others investigated. Large quantities of ayahuasca, Kambó frog secretions, San Pedro cactus specimens, and other psychoactive substances were seized.

The organization advertised its services globally, attracting clients from around the world, mostly from European countries.

August 11, 2025 – The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested three individuals and investigated five others in connection with a business accused of promoting drug use. The group allegedly sold “spiritual retreat” packages online, hosted in a villa in Pedreguer (Alicante), where participants consumed powerful psychoactive substances.

During the operation, officers carried out two searches in rural properties in Pedreguer, seizing:

11 liters of ayahuasca ready for consumption

117 San Pedro cactus specimens

Several bottles of Kambó frog (Phyllomedusa bicolor) secretions

7 kg of Mimosa (Mimosa pudica)

368 kg of Syrian Rue (Peganum harmala) seeds

945 Ritalin (methylphenidate) tablets

Cash and extensive documentation

The investigation began in March after a complaint from a victim. Officers discovered a company promoting itself online as an internationally recognized leader in spiritual retreats, claiming to hold prestigious awards as proof of credibility.

The retreats were marketed as packages of “traditional healing medicine” using ayahuasca, San Pedro cactus, and Kambó frog venom. Advertisements were distributed on a massive scale, attracting clients—mostly from European countries—promised a “mystical” and “health-enhancing” experience.

Luxury Packages Exceeding €1,000

The packages included several days of lodging, meals, and drug consumption, with prices varying according to the duration—between three and five days—averaging over €1,000 per person. Retreats were conducted in groups of up to 20 attendees, supervised by six members of the organization during the so-called “astral journeys.”

Investigators determined that several retreats were held each week for large numbers of participants. In the past year alone, the group is estimated to have earned hundreds of thousands of euros, most of it in undeclared cash. The operation also revealed a network of numerous bank accounts in various countries used to manage their earnings.

One search took place at the villa where the retreats were held. Rooms for the “astral journeys” contained dozens of beds, where up to 20 clients were simultaneously administered the substances by six staff members. No medical equipment or safety measures were available in case of intoxication. At the time of the raid, 16 guests were present at the retreat.

Homemade Laboratory for Psychoactive Brews

The group had set up a rudimentary, unhygienic laboratory to prepare the plant-based brews served to clients.

The three arrested—two men and a 33-year-old woman—are considered the ringleaders, responsible for promoting the services, managing finances, and preparing the substances. The five others investigated, three men and two women, acted as “spiritual guides,” administering the drugs and accompanying participants during consumption.

All eight face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and membership in a criminal organization. The seized substances have been sent to official laboratories for toxicity analysis.

Danger of the Substances

Ayahuasca, San Pedro cactus, Kambó frog secretions, Syrian Rue, and Mimosa are naturally derived but highly dangerous. Their effects can be unpredictable, varying according to a person’s metabolism and the quantity ingested. The risk increases when these substances are administered without medical training and prepared in makeshift conditions.

The operation was carried out by the ROCA Team of Calpe, with support from the Citizen Security Units of the Alicante Command, under the direction of the Court of Instruction No. 1 of Denia.