Orihuela Council takes Ownership of Cabo Roig Promenade and is now Seeking Court Support to Ensure Safe Reopening





The Orihuela City Council has today completed the expropriation process for the section of the Cabo Roig promenade that links Levante Street, in the Cabo Roig residential area, with the Aguamarina calisthenics park. Following the signing of the occupation deed, the municipality is now the full legal owner of the land.

The signing took place this morning at the Orihuela Coastal municipal offices. Representatives from the Bellavista homeowners’ association, the previous owners of the land, did not attend.

Later, at the site, the association refused to grant access. Acting within its legal powers and as the new owner, the City Council decided to proceed with caution, requesting judicial assistance to ensure the promenade can be reopened in full compliance with the law and under conditions of complete safety for all parties involved.

This section has been closed since 2016, when a court ruling recognized it as private property.

In 2013, the homeowners’ association had built a wall blocking the passage. In December 2021, the City Council launched expropriation proceedings, which were delayed due to a dispute over compensation: the Council valued the land at €69,113, while the owners demanded €3 million.

The case was settled by the Provincial Expropriation Board, which in April 2025 set the fair compensation at €26,180. On July 11, the association rejected the payment, which the City Council had deposited earlier this month in the General Deposit Fund.

The City Council remains firm in its commitment to reclaiming this public walkway, emphasizing that all actions will be carried out in accordance with the law, ensuring both the protection of residents and the safeguarding of the public interest.