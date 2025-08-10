The Leader Newspaper 11 August 25 / Edition 1088





A tense rescue unfolded Friday morning along Torrevieja’s famous Juan Aparicio seafront, when a 35-year-old Belgian man became trapped between massive rocks in the natural pools formed by the breakwaters. Thankfully there was a happy ending.

In a twist of irony that will not be lost on residents, the long-awaited contract to operate the three remaining unopened beach bars on the Orihuela Costa has gone to ADEM Levante S.L., better known as Chiringuitos del Sol — the same company previously embroiled in disputes over beach bar operations in the area.

The award covers the Chiringuitos on Punta Prima, Cala Mosca (Playa Flamenca) and Cala Estaca (Playa Flamenca). The bars will now open in the coming days.