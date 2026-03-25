



A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a violent handbag snatch outside a school in Orihuela during the morning drop-off.

The dramatic incident unfolded at around 9am near School No. 20 in Los Dolses, just as parents and children were arriving for the start of the school day. According to Local Police, the suspect was riding a personal mobility vehicle when he allegedly targeted a woman and stole her handbag, pushing her so hard that she fell to the ground.

The attack sparked immediate alarm in an area packed with families at one of the busiest times of the day.

But the thief’s getaway was short-lived. Local Police officers, who were already at the scene directing access to the school, were alerted by witnesses within seconds. They launched an immediate foot chase and pursued the suspect through nearby streets.

Police said the man ignored officers’ orders to stop, but was quickly intercepted and detained just a short distance away.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly threw away the stolen handbag in an apparent bid to get rid of the evidence. Officers recovered the bag and returned it to its owner.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a medical centre for further assessment. The suspect was informed of his rights and then handed over to the Guardia Civil, which is continuing the investigation.

Police praised the officers’ rapid response, saying the case was solved within minutes and that their swift action helped protect safety in what is considered a particularly sensitive area — the entrance to a school at peak arrival time.