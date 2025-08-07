Man Arrested in Alicante for Alleged Camper Van Sales Scam





– At least 10 victims identified across Spain; more expected

– Investigation began after a Santa Pola woman recognised the scam on a TV programme

– Victims have so far been found in Alicante, Barcelona, Granada, Huelva, Balearic Islands, Navarra, and Seville

Alicante, August 7, 2025 – The Guardia Civil has arrested a 46-year-old Spanish man in the town of Tibi (Alicante) on suspicion of running a nationwide scam involving the fake sale of camper vans. Posing as the head of a company offering custom-built camper van conversions, the suspect allegedly defrauded at least ten people, with losses reaching thousands of euros per victim.

The investigation began on June 16 after a woman from Santa Pola filed a complaint. She had paid €11,000 upfront in September 2024 for a van listed at €18,000, to be delivered two months later. However, after nearly a year of delays and excuses, she recognised the company’s scam on a national television programme and alerted authorities.

Using online classified platforms, the suspect advertised large vans he claimed to convert into livable camper vans. However, investigators found eight unmodified vans in a Tibi workshop, none of which showed any sign of ongoing or planned conversion. The vehicles were imported from Germany, unregistered in Spain, and still owned by their previous German owners. Shockingly, some had been “sold” to multiple buyers simultaneously.

The company sent buyers unsigned, undated contracts with no delivery deadlines. Payments were directed to third-party bank accounts not held in the suspect’s name—deliberately masking his involvement.

As the investigation progressed, the Guardia Civil uncovered additional victims in other provinces following the same fraudulent pattern. The suspect, aware he was being pursued, had been evading authorities, making his arrest on July 16 a result of intensive investigative work.

He is now facing multiple charges of fraud and had outstanding warrants from courts in Ayamonte (Huelva) and Granollers (Barcelona) for similar scams. No van associated with the case had been prepared for habitation.

The case has been submitted to the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 2 in Ibi, which has released the suspect with precautionary measures.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who may have been affected to contact the Guardia Civil in Ibi at 966 553 521.

Guardia Civil Tips to Avoid Online Vehicle Sale Scams: