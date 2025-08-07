Man Arrested in Mazarrón for Violent Vehicle Thefts and Reckless Driving





– Suspect stole two vehicles in one morning, committed multiple violent robberies

– Arrested after crashing a stolen car in Puerto de Mazarrón

– At least five crimes solved so far; more may emerge

Murcia, August 7, 2025 – The Guardia Civil, in cooperation with the Mazarrón Local Police, has arrested a man in Puerto de Mazarrón suspected of multiple violent crimes, including the theft of two vehicles, assaults, and reckless driving. The investigation began after the suspect crashed a stolen car and was found injured at the scene.

The incident unfolded last week when officers responded to a report of a violent car theft. A man, accompanied by his young son, was stopped at a traffic light when the suspect forced his way into the car, climbed into the passenger seat, assaulted the driver, and forced him out of the vehicle. The father managed to rescue his son moments before the suspect sped off in the car.

While officers searched for the vehicle, they encountered another injured man who claimed he had also been attacked earlier that morning. He reported being punched and nearly suffocated by the same suspect, who then stole his van and personal belongings.

Investigators believe the van theft occurred first, followed by the carjacking. Both vehicles were later found near the scene of the initial reports.

Shortly after, the Local Police notified the Guardia Civil of a crash on Avenida del Alamillo involving the stolen car. The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, had collided with a parked vehicle. Police arrested him at the scene.

The man matched witness descriptions from both previous assaults. He had allegedly driven at high speed through the town, striking another moving vehicle and even entering the pedestrian-only promenade of Puerto de Mazarrón before crashing again.

During a search, officers recovered five stolen mobile phones, documents, cash, and bank cards belonging to various victims. Three phones were confirmed to belong to victims of the violent robberies.

Toxicology tests confirmed the suspect was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs. In addition to charges of violent robbery and property damage, he faces multiple road safety violations.

Further investigation revealed a third violent robbery: the suspect had reportedly followed a man on foot, attacked and strangled him until unconscious, then stole his wallet, phone, and bank cards.

Due to injuries sustained in the final crash, the suspect was hospitalized. He faces multiple charges, including robbery with violence and intimidation, property damage, and serious traffic violations. Additional victims may still come forward.