Truck Driver arrested Six Times Over Legal Alcohol Limit in Torre Pacheco





Murcia, August 7, 2025 – The Guardia Civil of the Region of Murcia is investigating a professional truck driver who was found to be driving with a blood alcohol level six times the legal limit and engaging in extremely reckless behaviour on the A-30 motorway near Torre Pacheco. He faces charges for two alleged road safety offenses: exceeding the legal alcohol limit and dangerous driving.

Thanks to multiple reports from concerned drivers, officers from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division intercepted the heavy goods vehicle, which was traveling from Valencia to Cartagena. Witnesses described the truck making sudden, erratic lane changes, swerving dangerously across both lanes and the hard shoulder, endangering other road users.

Upon locating the truck, officers halted traffic to prevent a possible accident and escorted the vehicle to a nearby open area for inspection. The 47-year-old driver, a resident of Castellón de la Plana, failed two Breathalyzer tests with readings of 0.91 mg/l and 0.97 mg/l—well over the 0.15 mg/l limit for professional drivers.

Authorities have opened legal proceedings against the driver. If convicted, he faces prison sentences ranging from 6 months to 2 years and a driving ban of 1 to 6 years.

The Guardia Civil emphasized the vital role of citizen cooperation in preventing road tragedies, urging the public to report dangerous driving immediately via emergency numbers 112 or 062.