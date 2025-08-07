San Miguel Keeps Its Cool as Hydration Key at La Finca





What doesn’t challenge you, doesn’t change you! La Finca today was, shall we say, “different”. They are changing some of the holes on the course so for the regular players there it was slightly challenging. We welcome on our regular members back, Dave Rowe, who has been absent since sustaining an injury skiing earlier in the year – stick to golf Dave please…..

A beautiful August day, not much breeze with plenty of water being consumed to abate any dehydration. Pedro, Sam and the rest of the team (maintenance and catering) were fantastic, as usual. Welcoming us and making sure our visit was thoroughly enjoyable. The course has been hollow tined and sanded but overall, it didn’t deflect from a “good day at the office”. We stayed at La Finca today and enjoyed a complimentary drink.

We were 27 members and 7 guests this week with some good scores, as follows:

Gold: Mike Stott (32 pts)

Silver: Paul Lambert (36 pts)

Bronze: Lee Eastman (35 pts)

The “Twos” was halved between Richard Howard and Lee Eastman with a squillion NTPs (6 par 3s!) for Dave Rowe, Colin Smith, Tommy McGinn, Richard Howard, Peter Turbefield and Phil de Lacy each winning a sleeve of our wonderful Society balls. We had two best guests with Paul Knight scoring a stonking 39 pts and best score of the day and Martin Greenaway scoring 32 pts – well done and thanks for joining us today. Peter Mannion graciously received the “McBride Bottle”.

Back down to Lo Romero next week, with a few spots still available.

Winners pictured L-R Paul Knight (best guest), Lee Eastman (Silver & Captain), Tony Smale (PBomber and not sure who he was waving to), Mike Stott (Gold), Paul Lambert (Silver), Terry Sharley (because why not if Tony can?) and Martin Greenaway (second best guest)