A new study confirms the safety of changing eye colour for aesthetic reasons





Ophthalmologist Jorge Alió has led an international team of researchers to demonstrate that femtosecond laser-assisted keratopigmentation is a safe and effective technique

The results published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports are based on the follow-up of 166 healthy eyes

An international team of researchers led by Prof. Jorge Alió has demonstrated that femtosecond laser-assisted keratopigmentation, when used with the correct indications and technologies, is a safe and effective technique for changing eye colour for purely aesthetic purposes. The results, published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports, confirm that it is a reliable alternative to iris implants. This is a significant advance for ophthalmology, developed with rigour and backed by more than ten years of research and prestigious scientific publications.

Keratopigmentation is a novel technique that was extensively studied and researched by Dr. Alió’s team before being introduced into clinical practice. It involves injecting biocompatible pigments into the corneal stroma to modify the colour of the iris without altering its function, with the aim of improving the colour or appearance of the eye. It has been used successfully in a therapeutic manner by Dr. Alió’s team to improve visual acuity and aesthetic appearance, without causing mutilation, in patients with eye trauma, aniridia and congenital iris abnormalities.

The novelty is that this is the most extensive research to date focused exclusively on healthy patients undergoing the technique for aesthetic purposes. Thus, the behaviour of 166 healthy eyes operated on between 2021 and 2023 was analysed, applying strict inclusion and control criteria. Follow-up lasted for one year with check-ups at 3, 6 and 12 months. All of this took place in Alicante, together with specialists from Iran, and under the direction of the Professor of Ophthalmology and Honorary Researcher at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche, who is the creator of the modern surgical technique of femtosecond laser keratopigmentation.

“The surgery showed no significant changes in visual acuity, visual field or intraocular pressure. The average loss of endothelial cells was 3.5 % after one year, which is within the expected range for this type of procedure”, explains Jorge Alió, who was recently named the 7th most influential and inspiring ophthalmologist in the world in cataract and refractive surgery in ‘The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025’, being the only Spanish doctor among the top 50. For their part, changes in contrast sensitivity were also mild and remained within normal ranges.

Throughout the process, no serious complications were reported, such as infections, inflammation, corneal perforations or the need for touch-ups due to colour loss. Only two people requested a new procedure to change the shade initially chosen. It should be noted that the pigments used, which are of French origin, are adapted to the corneal pH and have CE medical certification, meaning they comply with the safety, health and environmental requirements of European directives. In addition, they are customised in advance using digital simulations to ensure a harmonious result.

The success of the study ‘Femtosecond laser-assisted keratopigmentation outcomes for purely cosmetic purposes’ is demonstrated by high patient satisfaction, with 84 % rating the result as ‘very satisfactory’. This rating reinforces the role of cosmetic keratopigmentation as a real option for those who wish to change their eye colour safely, laying the foundations for more extensive long-term studies.

This is not the first time that Jorge Alió, founder of modern keratopigmentation, has conducted studies of this type, as he has already published the paper ‘Cosmetic Change of the Apparent Colour of the Eye: A Review on Surgical Alternatives, Outcomes and Complications’. His research and findings are also included in the first and second editions of ‘Text and Atlas on Corneal Pigmentation’, the first book in the world to discuss this innovative eye tattooing technique. This publication is endorsed by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of Spain, and the Centre for Industrial Technological Development (CDTI), and is intended to serve as a reference for ophthalmology professionals.