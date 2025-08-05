Torrevieja City Council Provisionally Awards Rehabilitation Works of “La Plasa” Building for €8.25 Million





TORREVIEJA (August 5, 2025) –

Torrevieja’s municipal procurement committee has provisionally awarded the contract for the full renovation of the iconic La Plasa building to COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A.U.. The awarded amount is €8,251,325.50 (VAT included), down from the original tender price of €8,980,131.47. The proposed construction time has also been shortened from the initially planned 18 months to 14 months.

COBRA’s proposal received the highest overall score based on technical and financial criteria among the ten companies that submitted bids. Once all required documentation is validated, the City’s Executive Board will move forward with finalizing the contract.

A Complete Transformation of “La Plasa”

The project entails a full-scale transformation of the current structure, with a design focused on improving urban integration and providing a modern new image. A key design feature includes replacing all opaque façade elements with glass walls, creating a visual connection with Plaza Isabel II.

To optimize thermal performance and manage sunlight exposure, the final design incorporates a second skin façade, which filters the glass exterior to balance energy efficiency and urban aesthetics.

The building will undergo a partial demolition of the first-floor slab to create a double-height central atrium, surrounded by a perimeter mezzanine that enhances openness and flow. Two large skylights will bring natural light all the way to the ground floor, making daylight a central element of the space.

A Modern, Accessible, and Open Market

The new market design envisions a dynamic, open, and accessible space. The ground floor will feature a continuous walkway that connects directly with Plaza Isabel II, creating a natural flow between the public square and the building interior. A central spiral staircase will lead to the mezzanine and upper floors.

The first floor will include support facilities such as restrooms, emergency stairwells, storage chambers, technical rooms, and an open corridor for public circulation.

A New Market Concept for the City

Simultaneously, the City Council has begun the administrative concession process for the operation of the newly designed Municipal Market, covering the ground floor and mezzanine.

The market will include 30 vendor stalls, offering a mix of fresh local products and gastromarket-style options. The goal is to create a vibrant new urban hub that blends tradition and modernity. The 8 current vendors will be offered reduced rates as a gesture of the City’s support for those who have sustained commercial activity at the site over the years.

Project Management and Timeline

The City’s Executive Board has also approved the tender for the construction management contract, with a budget of €306,222.48. Interested parties will have 30 calendar days from the date of publication to submit proposals.

If no appeals are filed against the provisional award, construction is expected to begin by late September 2025. Based on the proposed timeline, completion is anticipated by the first quarter of 2027. However, the project allows for partial delivery of the building, enabling early activation of this strategically important public facility in the city center.