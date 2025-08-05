Abandoned Car Mystery on AP-7 Finally Cleared





On Monday, a car that had been overturned for more than a week beside the AP-7 motorway, just before the Pilar de la Horadada tunnel, was finally removed and transferred to a municipal impound lot, ready for the owner, should he wish to do so, to claim back. The delay in removal, however, raised many questions among drivers and social media users alike.

The vehicle, lying overturned just off the highway, caught the attention of numerous motorists. Its presence became something of a mystery, with many wondering why it had remained untouched for so long.

According to the Alicante Traffic Operations Centre (COTA), the reason for the delay was that the car’s owner could not be located. The Civil Guard and traffic authorities made repeated attempts to identify and contact the driver, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle, which carries British license plates, is believed to belong to a tourist, making the process of locating the individual even more difficult.

COTA explained the situation:

“The car overturned. We don’t know whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or if they lacked insurance. What we do know is that the person simply abandoned the vehicle and left the scene.”

Because there was no confirmed identity, no insurance report, and no way to hold anyone accountable, the car could not legally be removed right away. Authorities had to wait while they conducted investigations and tried to trace the owner.

“We’re conducting all possible inquiries to find the driver,” COTA added.

Until Tuesday, the vehicle remained in place—overturned and visible to anyone passing by—becoming both a curiosity and a concern.

While the car has now been cleared from the roadside, the case itself remains unsolved. Investigators have little to no information about the driver, the circumstances of the crash, or why the vehicle was abandoned. If the owner fails to come forward, the case may eventually be closed without any resolution.