Torrevieja Unveils €1.2 Million Multifunctional Floodable Park Project in Aguas Nuevas





On July 31, 2025, the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by the Councillor for Urban Services, Sandra Sánchez, the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, and AGAMED managers Jorge Ballesta and Gemma Cruz, presented the project for a new multifunctional floodable park in the Aguas Nuevas neighborhood.

This initiative, part of Torrevieja’s Stormwater Master Plan, will transform a key urban area into a dual-purpose space focused on both sustainable water management and community recreation. The site of the development is located between Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas, Avenida de La Mancha, and the streets Sancho Panza and Dulcinea.

The project will be executed in two phases. The first phase, which has a confirmed investment of more than €1.2 million, is set to begin in September and is expected to take around nine months to complete. The second phase remains in the planning stage and will extend the park further along Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas toward Avenida del Sur.

The park, covering more than 4,100 square meters, is designed to serve both environmental and social purposes. Its primary function is to act as green infrastructure for managing rainwater runoff while also creating a naturalized and accessible public space for recreation, sports, and leisure. Within this area, two distinct zones have been designed. One will focus on sports and leisure and will include a skatepark and a concrete bowl for skating. These installations will not only serve recreational needs but will also be integrated into the park’s urban drainage system.

The other area will consist of a large, naturalized green space featuring over 1,500 square meters of rain gardens and sustainable urban drainage solutions. Native plant species will be used to enhance local biodiversity and ensure ecological integration.

This ecological design will allow the park to retain up to 2,000 cubic meters of rainwater, which will be gradually evacuated through a newly constructed pipeline running beneath Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas. The drainage will function using a gravity-fed system connecting various retention zones, increasing efficiency and reducing the risk of urban flooding.

Alongside its hydraulic function, the park will significantly improve urban accessibility. New pedestrian routes will connect surrounding streets with the existing pathways on Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas. These walkways will feature permeable pavement and landscaped green areas to support the environmental goals of the project.

In terms of landscaping, the project includes significant enhancements. The 43 existing trees in the area will be preserved, and an additional 10 trees will be planted. More than 2,100 plants and shrubs—such as rosemary, lavender, thyme, and other Mediterranean species—will be introduced to enrich the park’s vegetation and attract pollinators.

The inclusion of 250 square meters of permeable grass will further support ecological balance. An 80-meter-long vegetative acoustic barrier composed of cypress trees will also be installed along Sancho Panza Street to reduce noise and enhance visual appeal.

The second phase of the project will expand the green space and introduce new facilities such as a children’s playground, calisthenics zones, and outdoor exercise stations for seniors. These additions will reinforce the park’s multifunctional nature and strengthen its role as a space for community interaction, physical activity, and well-being.

This initiative reflects the city’s broader commitment to sustainable development and climate adaptation. By combining flood control infrastructure with public green space, the Torrevieja City Council and AGAMED aim to create a resilient and vibrant urban environment.

The new park is a clear example of how thoughtful planning and investment in green infrastructure can improve both environmental resilience and the quality of life for local residents.