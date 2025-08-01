El Acequión Health Centre in Torrevieja to Offer 24-Hour Care Starting Monday





Beginning this Monday, Torrevieja will have a second 24-hour healthcare facility as the El Acequión health centre becomes a designated Continuous Care Point (PAC). This upgrade will provide round-the-clock medical services, supplementing the existing services at the La Loma health centre.

The new PAC at El Acequión will function as an out-of-hospital emergency point. During weekdays, it will offer care for minor to moderate emergencies from 3:00 PM until 8:00 AM the following day. On weekends and public holidays, it will operate 24 hours a day.

This development responds to Torrevieja’s growing population and increasing healthcare demands. The Satse union has long advocated for a second PAC in the city, citing the strain on the La Loma centre, which serves over 100,000 residents and handles up to 340 patients per day.

Positioned in the southern part of the city, the El Acequión PAC is expected to ease pressure on emergency services, reduce wait times, and improve overall patient care. According to the regional Ministry of Health, this move is part of a broader strategy to relieve hospital congestion and improve emergency response times.

The Ministry describes the expansion as a “fundamental step” in reorganizing Torrevieja’s emergency services, enabling a more equitable and efficient distribution of urgent care resources across the municipality.

Expanded Coastal Coverage

With the addition of El Acequión, the number of 24-hour PACs along the Vega Baja coast rises to five. These include centres in Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela Costa, La Loma in Torrevieja, and Guardamar del Segura. Health centres in Rojales and San Miguel de Salinas are also part of this extended network, all operating under Health Department 22.

Until now, La Loma was the only 24-hour facility within Torrevieja’s five health centres (La Loma, El Acequión, La Mata, Patricio Pérez, and San Luis). The opening of the new PAC marks a significant improvement in access to urgent care for the region’s residents.