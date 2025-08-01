Orihuela Approves Salary Structure for Municipal Company Managers Amid Controversy





The Orihuela council, has approved a new salary structure for managers of municipal companies, sparking political criticism and public debate. The decision was made during the final plenary session before the summer recess, where the appointment of Dámaso Aparicio as manager of the environmental services company SGM (Servicio de Gestión Medioambiental de Orihuela) was ratified with a maximum potential salary of €80,000 annually.

Salary Classification System

The newly approved system divides municipal companies into three categories, based on criteria such as turnover, employee count, public funding needs, investment volume, and the complexity of their sector.

Each category sets a fixed salary cap of €50,000, with an additional variable component—up to €30,000 for Group 1, €20,000 for Group 2, and €10,000 for Group 3. SGM falls under Group 1, qualifying Aparicio for the highest level.

Aparicio, a former councillor in past Popular Party (PP) governments overseeing areas like waste management and street cleaning, was already earning €40,000 as a PP advisor earlier this term. His new potential salary reignited criticism from opposition parties, who previously raised concerns when projections suggested his remuneration could rise to €105,000.

Dámaso Aparicio

Fast-Tracked Approval and Opposition Criticism

Opposition parties condemned the manner in which the proposal was introduced as the final item on the agenda and included less than 24 hours before the session. Ciudadanos spokesperson José Aix accused the coalition of operating “under the cover of darkness,” and claimed the decision was politically motivated rather than based on merit, referencing a €202 garbage fee increase affecting residents.

Budget Modifications and Financial Scrutiny

In addition to managerial salaries, the council approved several budget adjustments, including:

An increase of €580,000 in municipal employee productivity payments, bringing the total to €1.1 million .

in municipal employee productivity payments, bringing the total to . A supplementary credit of €962,286 to cover general expenses, including €714,000 allocated to outsourced services.

to cover general expenses, including allocated to outsourced services. Authorization to pay 148 pending invoices totaling €1 million, many of which lacked formal contracts, involving services like school maintenance and security.

PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia strongly criticized these financial decisions, suggesting they were responses to pressure from the Comptroller’s Office due to repeated failures in timely supplier payments. She alleged that the current government, like past administrations, continues to approve expenditures without proper procurement procedures—risking repeat financial mismanagement.

Gracia also referenced historical debts, such as a €65 million backlog left by previous administrations and a €23.5 million loan still being repaid. She warned of another €5 million in pending payments and criticized the approval of a €41 million loan as part of the 2024 budget, arguing these financial moves stem not from effective governance, but from legal obligations tied to spending rules reinstated after the pandemic.

