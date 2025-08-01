Orihuela PP Advisor Resigns Amid Controversy Over Invoice Irregularities





Cristian Berná, one of the 17 political advisors appointed by the People’s Party (PP) in Orihuela’s local government, has resigned from his post citing “personal reasons,” according to municipal sources.

Berná, who previously served as president of La Murada’s festival committee in 2022 and 2023, was earning a gross annual salary of €30,000 in his role as a trusted appointee.

However, sources suggest his resignation may be linked to alleged irregularities involving certain invoices. There are claims that he may have forged the signature of the current treasurer of La Murada’s festival association, who is also a trusted employee hired by Vox.

While no formal accusations have yet been made, the Council is currently reviewing the invoices and has requested confirmation from two associations involved. The review period is still open, and officials emphasise that the invoices cannot be labelled as fraudulent until that process is complete.

If irregularities are confirmed, the municipal technical staff will issue appropriate administrative rulings.

The Orihuela coalition government currently employs 23 political advisors: 17 for the PP and six for Vox.

In line with a local 2019 agreement under the PP-Ciudadanos coalition, Orihuela is permitted a maximum of 25 political appointees, with a budget cap of €839,200. The current team of 23 advisors costs the municipality €813,235 annually.

Berná’s resignation marks the first within the PP ranks although in recent months it-s coalition partner Vox has faced controversy regarding its appointments.