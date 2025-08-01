Orihuela Puts Local Police Awards Ceremony Out to Tender for €17,000





The Orihuela City Council has launched a tender for the organization of the annual Local Police awards ceremony, scheduled for September 8 at the La Lonja Auditorium, coinciding with the city’s celebrations in honor of its patron saint, the Virgin of Monserrate.

The event, organized by the Department of Citizen Security led by Mónica Pastor, comes with a budget of €17,000 for services over two days, September 7 and 8. The contract includes an option for renewal in 2026 and 2027, which would bring the total potential value to €42,300.

A significant portion of the budget—€6,000—is allocated to catering for approximately 300 guests. The tender specifies the inclusion of a master ham carver for two Iberian hams, a selection of six appetizers (three cold and three hot), dessert, and beverages. Live music will also be provided, including a local band, string quartet, or wind ensemble to perform the national anthem, police march, and musical tributes throughout the event, as well as background music during the cocktail reception.

Notably, one of the awards to be presented at the ceremony is to Police Commissioner José María Pomares, just days after disciplinary proceedings were opened against him for alleged serious misconduct. His inclusion has drawn public attention due to the timing of the proceedings.

Additional Festivities for the Virgin of Monserrate

In parallel, the Department of Festivities, headed by Rocío Ortuño, has issued a separate tender worth €19,000 for the broader celebration of the Virgin of Monserrate, spanning from September 6 to 21.

The events begin on September 6 at 10:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Ramón Sijé with a serenade concert featuring classical, operatic, and zarzuela music performed by an ensemble of 80 musicians, for an audience of approximately 320 people.

On September 8, the day of the main celebration, a procession with the image of the Virgin will take place through Orihuela’s historic center. Prior to that, a pilgrimage will be held from the Sanctuary of Monserrate to the cathedral, where the image will remain in the main chapel for several days. The return pilgrimage is scheduled for September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The contract also covers fireworks displays on both the 8th and 21st, including a major show at Puente Nuevo bridge on the evening of the main procession. In addition, the city will produce 500 fans, 800 devotional cards, as well as posters and programs for the traditional novena.

A Deeply Rooted Tradition

Orihuela’s veneration of the Virgin of Monserrate, patron saint since 1633, is one of its most significant religious and cultural events. According to local tradition, the Virgin’s image was discovered in 1306 inside a cave during the period of Muslim rule, hidden to protect it from desecration. Locals were alerted to her presence after hearing a bell ringing from within the rock over three consecutive days. The site, known as the Cave of the Finding, is where the current sanctuary was later built in the 18th century.

The celebrations include not only religious services but also the “kiss-in-the-sacrifice” ceremony and the novena, which attract hundreds of worshippers each year. The festivities conclude with the Virgin’s return to her sanctuary, marking the end of a celebration that blends spiritual devotion with rich historical tradition.