Orihuela launches support for families at risk of losing their homes





The City Council of Orihuela has signed a collaboration agreement with TM Grupo Inmobiliario and the Red Cross to launch a pioneering project aimed at preventing residential exclusion in the municipality. The initiative will receive €15,000 in funding from TM Grupo Inmobiliario, a company based in Alicante. The aid will be managed through Orihuela’s Social Services Department, which will coordinate with the Red Cross to identify and prioritize the families most in need.

The agreement, initially set for one year, focuses on preventing vulnerable groups from losing their homes. These include families with dependent children, individuals with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, and people experiencing homelessness.

During the signing ceremony, Mayor Pepe Vegara emphasized the city’s commitment to protecting its most vulnerable citizens. He stated that the agreement represents the government’s dedication to social justice and equal opportunity, thanking both TM Grupo Inmobiliario and the Red Cross for their support. Vegara stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between public institutions, businesses, and social organizations to address critical issues such as housing insecurity.

He noted that this partnership strengthens the city’s safety net and offers a lifeline to families struggling to maintain stable housing. For Orihuela, he said, the path to a more cohesive and inclusive city requires shared responsibility across sectors.

Ángeles Serna, president of TM Grupo Inmobiliario, highlighted the company’s belief in the social role of the business community, especially in promoting more equitable and cohesive communities. She expressed that initiatives like this help build a more just model of development by supporting those in greatest need and expanding access to opportunities.

The City Council, through its Department of Social Welfare, will oversee the technical implementation and monitoring of the project. It will ensure the funds are distributed effectively, with priority given to those facing the most urgent housing needs.