British “Working Class” Tourists Drive Growth at Alicante-Elche Airport





Early planning and longer stays make British travellers a favourite for airlines, boosting direct flight connections.

One in every three foreign tourists visiting Alicante province is British. That means more than 2.6 million Britons set foot on the Costa Blanca last year. Neither Brexit nor the pandemic has stopped this loyal group of visitors, who remain one of the pillars of the region’s tourism industry—especially in hotspots like Benidorm.

This trend is mirrored at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, the primary gateway to the region. The airport broke its passenger record in 2024, and early data from 2025 shows the upward trajectory continues.

Leading the charge, once again, are British travellers: of the 18 million passengers handled last year, over 6.1 million held a UK passport—solidifying the UK’s status as a top tourism market for the region.

Understanding their preferences, habits, and travel patterns is essential for both public institutions and private operators. The Costa Blanca Tourism Board and organizations like Visit Benidorm compile annual profiles to better tailor their offerings. One of the most knowledgeable voices on the matter is Manuel Butler, Tourism Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy in London.

Speaking recently at an APHA event in Alicante, Butler highlighted how improved spending by British—especially English and Scottish—travellers has increased, though it remains modest compared to wealthier tourist groups. In short, the Costa Blanca appeals strongly to Britain’s working class.

Courtesy Facebook

Airlines and Operators Capitalizing on the Demand

The list of growing direct connections (excluding London) confirms the trend. Ryanair leads the way with a 45% market share among British tourists, followed by EasyJet (27%) and Jet2 (17.5%). Key tour operators include Southall Travel, ST&H, Svenska Reisengruppen, eDreams, and British Airways, according to the Alicante Tourism Board.

While London remains the top source city (29.4% of British arrivals), other UK cities are catching up fast:

Manchester (12%)

Bristol (7.3%)

Nottingham (6.6%)

Birmingham (6.3%)

All have shown consistent year-over-year growth.

Of the 96,241 flights managed at Alicante’s El Altet control tower in 2024, 37% were to or from the UK. That equates to 36,430 flights, or roughly 99 daily flights between Alicante and the UK. Manchester topped the list with 5,090 flights—an average of 12 per day to just that one city.

The majority of British travellers come from the central areas of the UK, with middle-income brackets. The UK’s GDP per capita in 2023 was €46,615, an increase of €2,405 over the previous year.

Courtesy Facebook

Spending and Booking Habits

Despite their modest incomes, British tourists spent more than ever in Alicante last year—particularly on leisure activities. In total, they spent €3.36 billion in the Valencian Community, a 23% increase from the previous year.

José Mancebo, Director of the Costa Blanca Tourism Board, emphasizes one key trait: British tourists are planners. On average, they book their trips 78 days in advance, mostly traveling as couples or in small groups.

Mancebo adds that in early months of the year, Brits tend to book with much more advance notice, while in the second half, their travel decisions become more flexible and last-minute. For instance, summer 2024 flight bookings surged starting in April and peaked in late May, showing a strong late push before the high season.

Another standout feature is trip length. Costa Blanca consistently sees longer stays, averaging 12.8 days, which exceeds the stay length of most other European markets. The busiest period is late April to mid-August, with a peak in July and early August. The quietest months are November and December.

Looking at 2024 so far, Mancebo notes that overnight stays increased during the first eight months compared to 2023, signalling robust demand—though a slight downturn was seen starting in September.

In short, the Costa Blanca remains a magnet for British holidaymakers, especially those from working- and middle-class backgrounds, whose early planning, extended stays, and growing spending are a winning combination for airlines, hoteliers, and local businesses alike.