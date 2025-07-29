Orihuela Funding fiasco as Council seeks to Double Staff Bonuses





The municipal governing team is set to present two budget amendments at Thursday’s plenary session, aiming to address shortfalls in the 2025 budget related to employee compensation and general expenses.

The first amendment seeks to increase the allocation for municipal employee productivity bonuses. The original 2025 budget earmarked €550,000 for this purpose, of which €87,335 has already been spent. However, a revised estimate indicates that a total of €1.1 million will be needed to meet commitments—requiring an additional €580,000.

A second amendment, presented as a credit supplement, requests €962,286 to cover general operating expenses. According to the Mayor’s report, existing funds are insufficient. The largest portion of this sum—€714,000—is designated for services rendered by external companies and professionals.

Together, the proposed budget adjustments total approximately €1.5 million and will be debated during Thursday’s plenary session.