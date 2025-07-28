Torrevieja crowned as RBF’s Ultimate Party Hub





Over 24,000 people experienced an immersive weekend at the revamped Parque Antonio Soria, featuring spectacular performances, water attractions, and a city fully embracing the festival spirit.

TORREVIEJA (07/28/2025) — The Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) wrapped up its third edition in Torrevieja with massive success, solidifying its place as one of the hottest music events of the Mediterranean summer. Held on July 26 and 27, the festival brought together more than 24,000 attendees who danced and celebrated to the rhythm of top reggaeton and urban music stars, in a completely redesigned venue that elevated the entire festival experience.

A Show-Stopping Lineup That Lit Up the Stage

The RBF Torrevieja 2025 lineup was explosive, featuring Bryant Myers, Justin Quiles, Sech, Darell, Almighty, Luar La L, Hades66, Blessd, Juhn El All Star, Clarent, Raul Clyde, and Yan Block. Each artist brought unmatched energy, delivering unforgettable performances that kept the crowd on fire from start to finish. It was a weekend of non-stop excitement that will stay with fans for a long time.

A Transformed Venue for a Next-Level Experience

One of the standout aspects of this year’s edition was the completely transformed venue. Parque Antonio Soria underwent a full redesign to accommodate the festival with cutting-edge technical and stage production. The all-new Super Stage featured massive screens, stunning visual effects, water features, and immersive environments that gave each set an international-level production feel.

But the experience didn’t stop at the stage. The festival grounds offered:

Themed pools and water slides

Chill-out zones and makeup stations

Over 15 photo ops

Sliding walkways, mechanical surfing, and diverse food options

Every detail was designed for attendees to enjoy from day to night in a vibrant, safe, and comfortable environment.

World-Class Production and International Collaboration

The festival’s production, led by Dquality, received praise from both fans and performers. This edition also featured collaboration with VRDG from Puerto Rico, thanks to a strategic partnership with DQG Management, enhancing the international profile of the event.

A Grand Finale to an Unforgettable Tour

Torrevieja once again proved why it’s a key stop on the RBF tour. The strong support from Torrevieja City Council and departments like Youth, Culture, and Public Safety was crucial in delivering a flawless edition, ensuring logistics, safety, and audience services ran smoothly. Local officials, including Mayor Eduardo Dolón and council members Domingo Paredes, Rosario Martínez, and Rosa Cañón, were seen on-site over the weekend, showing their full backing of the event.

RBF Torrevieja 2025 marked the grand finale of a spectacular tour that made stops in Madrid, Barcelona, Tenerife, Benidorm, Santander, Mallorca, and Nigrán. The winning formula? Top-tier urban music, innovative staging, premium services, and an electric connection with a passionate crowd.

With this landmark edition, Reggaeton Beach Festival strengthens its position as Europe’s leading urban music festival and confirms that Torrevieja is more than just a stop on the tour—it’s a true home for RBF.

