Civil Guard Investigates Four Livestock Farmers in Murcia for Illegal Slurry Dumping





The four individuals are under investigation for alleged crimes against natural resources and the environment.

They built non-sealed waste ponds that discharged animal slurry directly into local waterways, affecting over 13,000 livestock.

The investigation was carried out in collaboration with environmental officers from the Segura River Basin Authority (CHS).

Murcia, July 2025 — The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia has launched Operation ‘Poga’, an environmental investigation into several livestock farms in the municipality of Murcia. The operation has led to the formal investigation of four farm owners, who now face charges for allegedly committing crimes against the environment and natural resources.

Farms Illegally Dumping Waste into Waterways

The investigation, led by SEPRONA (Nature Protection Service), began months ago following suspicions of environmental violations within Murcia’s livestock sector. Working alongside environmental agents from the Segura River Basin Authority (CHS), the Civil Guard initially identified potential sites of illegal activity.

Following inspections at six farm sites, authorities confirmed that up to ten slurry ponds had been constructed without proper sealing and within protected riverbank zones, violating environmental regulations. These ponds, belonging to a pig farming company with over 13,500 pigs, were found to be discharging waste directly into the Carmen and Cuesta Alta ravines, posing a serious environmental risk.

Continuous Pollution and Groundwater Threat

Investigators noted the systematic and ongoing leakage of slurry and liquid waste from the unsealed ponds, which sit adjacent to the livestock facilities. This type of runoff is particularly dangerous due to its potential to seep into the soil and contaminate groundwater, especially in the event of torrential rainstorms (common in the Mediterranean climate, known locally as DANA).

Such weather events significantly increase runoff speed and volume, dramatically reducing the time it takes for contaminants to reach underground aquifers, putting water quality and surrounding ecosystems at risk.

Legal Implications

Under Article 325 of the Spanish Penal Code, crimes against natural resources and the environment can carry:

Prison sentences of 6 months to 2 years

Fines of 10 to 14 months

Professional disqualification for 1 to 2 years

If the offense severely harms the balance of natural ecosystems, the penalties can rise to:

2 to 5 years in prison

Fines of 8 to 24 months

Disqualification for 1 to 3 years

The Civil Guard has now formally charged all four individuals, based on evidence and environmental damage reports from the Regional Government of Murcia.

The investigation highlights the growing importance of enforcing environmental protections in the agricultural sector, especially as climate risks intensify and groundwater resources face increasing pressure.