Johnson Controls Drives Energy Efficiency and Sustainability in the Food and Beverage Industry





YORK and Sabroe chillers and heat pumps help reduce energy consumption, optimize performance, and support decarbonization and cost savings

Madrid, July 24, 2025 – Spain’s food and beverage industry, which accounts for around 20% of the country’s industrial output and generates nearly €180 billion in annual revenue, is undergoing a profound transformation.

Driven by new regulatory demands—such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)—alongside volatile fossil fuel prices and the need to uphold high standards of food quality and safety, companies are increasingly turning to technologies that boost efficiency, responsibility, and competitiveness.

With more than 50% of the sector’s electricity consumption tied to thermal processes—and up to 15% of operational costs linked to energy—improving energy efficiency has become crucial to profitability. Johnson Controls offers a range of solutions, including chillers and heat pumps that use natural refrigerants (such as ammonia, CO₂, and hydrocarbons), helping reduce energy use and improve efficiency while supporting decarbonization efforts without compromising product quality.

“At Johnson Controls, we understand the specific challenges facing Spain’s food industry. Our mission is to support companies in transitioning to more sustainable and efficient operations by offering cutting-edge technologies that enhance quality, safety, and profitability,” says Álvaro Villaverde, Sales Director for Industrial Refrigeration and HVAC at Johnson Controls Iberia.

Pasteurization: A Critical Process

In the beverage sector, cold chain management and rapid cooling technologies are essential to preserving taste and freshness. Meanwhile, prepared and processed foods require integrated heating and cooling systems throughout the production cycle—from cooking to storage and distribution.

For dairy products like cheese, milk, and juice, rapid cooling after milking and efficient pasteurization are key to maintaining product quality and safety.

“Pasteurization typically requires temperatures above 110°C and is still heavily reliant on gas boilers, which are inefficient and polluting. Switching to a heat pump can increase the coefficient of performance from one to four, significantly reducing energy costs,” Villaverde adds.

A notable example is French dairy company Laiterie Saint-Père. After collecting 770,000 liters of milk from regional farmers, the company modernized its heating and cooling systems by combining a heat pump with a booster compressor and a Johnson Controls balancing tank, replacing a traditional boiler. The result: an estimated 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Comprehensive Solutions

Johnson Controls offers a full range of HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) solutions tailored to the specific needs of Spain’s food sector—from refrigeration systems for freshly collected milk to high-temperature heat pumps and smart controls for complex production lines.

One of the latest innovations is the Sabroe HitemHP high-temperature, high-efficiency heat pump range, designed for industrial process heating in sectors like food and beverage. This versatile solution can replace fossil fuel boilers by efficiently producing hot water up to 125°C, enabling indirect steam generation as well.

“Innovation and sustainability are part of Johnson Controls’ DNA. With our solutions, we help the food and beverage industry meet the toughest regulations, reduce environmental impact, and prepare for the challenges ahead,” Villaverde concludes.