San Miguel’s Eastman Shines the Brightest as Vistabella Sizzles





We thought last month in June was hot – the humidity today was off the scale but thankfully for that hilltop location, we were very grateful for the breeze that kept us somewhat cool. A humid and overcast start with a fair few buggy issues – not great from a course of this calibre. Feedback was fed and digested and accepted.

Overall a fun loving, golf filled day was had by all (except one for the recipient of the McBride Bottle). We had a fair few guests (sisters of and friends of) who were welcomed and thoroughly enjoyed a course that they hadn’t played previously (and some were from dare I say the other Costa (del Sol)…….. They were complimentary of the whole environment and of the inclusive society that we are. We would also like to thank all the team at Vistabella for their assistance and the refreshments received afterwards.

An only slightly smaller field for summer but then it is Vistabella for the Eclectic and we had 43, including five guests. A fantastic turnout which takes me nicely onto the scores……

Gold: Greame Millington (40 points)

Silver: Lee Eastman (44 points and best score of the day – Captain’s prerogative)

Bronze: Mick Pryke (37 points)

Nearest the Pins this week were Mike Stott x 2 (2nd and 7th – “Desmond Tutu”), Martin Readman (11th) and Greame Millington (15th). No surprise really with the Twos being Mr Stott in his Tutu (two Twos) and Nigel Wilks – well done Gents. The football card was won by Gary Kavanagh with Norwich. The “McBride Bottle” was graciously accepted by Stuart Tosh – think it might be his first bottle….

Next week we are at Las Ramblas.

Photo L-R: John Clarke (2nd best guest), Tony “PBomber” Smale, Alan “PBomber#2” Macdonald, Lee “El Capitan” Eastman (Silver), Janice Millington (1st best guest keeping little brother company), Stuart Tosh (McBride Bottle), Greame “Lil Bro” Millington (Gold), Mick “ViceCaptain” Pryke (Bronze) and Darren “El Presidente” Strugnell. Well done all.