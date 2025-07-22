Alicante and Murcia women among 162 Freed from Sexual Exploitation across Spain





– 37 people arrested across Valencia, Málaga, Murcia, Castellón, and Alicante; 9 remanded in custody

– Victims were South American women lured under false pretences and forced into prostitution in unsafe, overcrowded conditions

July 22, 2025 – In a major joint operation, Spain’s Civil Guard, National Police, and Customs Surveillance Agency have dismantled a large criminal organization involved in human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Authorities rescued 162 women who were being forced into prostitution across several Spanish provinces, and arrested 37 individuals, 9 of whom have been placed in provisional detention.

The investigation began after three women came forward, reporting they had been sexually exploited in various towns across Spain. From there, police uncovered a highly organized criminal network, operating mainly in the Valencia region and expanding into Barcelona, Málaga, Murcia, and Tarragona.

Key Findings:

Recruitment: The organization targeted vulnerable women from South America , many of whom lacked residence or work permits. Victims were coerced into prostitution, often with no means of escape.

The organization targeted vulnerable women from , many of whom lacked residence or work permits. Victims were coerced into prostitution, often with no means of escape. Illegal Brothels: The group purchased or rented homes and commercial spaces, disguising them as massage parlors . These were converted into brothels with poor living conditions, where women often slept in the same beds they used for sex work.

The group purchased or rented homes and commercial spaces, disguising them as . These were converted into brothels with poor living conditions, where women often slept in the same beds they used for sex work. Control and Surveillance: Victims were monitored 24/7 through surveillance cameras and had their movements strictly limited—only allowed outside for two hours in the morning. Each brothel had female supervisors responsible for managing the women, handling clients, collecting payments, and supplying drugs when requested.

Victims were through surveillance cameras and had their movements strictly limited—only allowed outside for two hours in the morning. Each brothel had female supervisors responsible for managing the women, handling clients, collecting payments, and supplying drugs when requested. Exploitation Model: Women were forced to give 50% of their earnings to the organization and could be fined for various infractions. They were frequently rotated between locations based on the group’s needs.

Women were forced to give to the organization and could be fined for various infractions. They were frequently rotated between locations based on the group’s needs. Organizational Structure: Top Tier: Leaders (linked by family or romantic relationships) who owned or rented the properties and profited most. Mid Tier: Trusted operatives who managed finances and operations. Lower Tier: On-site supervisors, drivers, maintenance workers, and drug suppliers.



Raids and Seizures:

Authorities searched 39 properties in Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, Barcelona, Málaga, Murcia, and Tarragona, including the homes of top leaders.

in Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, Barcelona, Málaga, Murcia, and Tarragona, including the homes of top leaders. Seized items included €141,000 in cash, three vehicles, and accounting ledgers detailing the brothels’ finances.

Ongoing Financial Investigation:

In parallel, Spain’s tax authority is conducting a money laundering probe, identifying shell companies used to hide profits. Over 60 bank accounts have been frozen, and real estate and other assets have been seized to secure future confiscation.

Authorities stress the importance of adhering to urban and criminal regulations to prevent human exploitation and protect vulnerable individuals. The case remains open as further financial and criminal investigations continue.