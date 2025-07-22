Torrevieja Appoints 10 New Public Servants and Welcomes 38 Police Trainees





TORREVIEJA (July 21, 2025) – María José Ruiz, Councilor for Personnel and Internal Affairs of the Torrevieja City Council, has announced that 10 new civil servants have officially taken office this July as part of the city’s ongoing effort to strengthen public services.

The new appointments include:

2 local police officers (appointed as replacements),

(appointed as replacements), 1 administrative assistant to support the Departments of Education and Senior Services,

to support the Departments of Education and Senior Services, 1 labourer to reinforce the Department of Beaches.

To further support the Department of Culture—and to enable extended opening hours for the city’s museums and libraries—the following staff have also joined:

3 labourers ,

, 2 custodians , and

, and 1 administrative assistant.

In addition, the City of Torrevieja has welcomed back 38 local police officers who recently completed the initial phase of their training at the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (IVASPE). These officers will now begin their practical training phase within the city, marking the final step toward achieving full career civil servant status.

Councilor Ruiz expressed her appreciation to the Personnel Department for its continued dedication and efforts in strengthening the municipal workforce, highlighting the importance of improving service delivery for Torrevieja’s residents.