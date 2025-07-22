Civil Guard Arrests Two Men in Calpe for a Series of Beachside Vehicle Robberies





– Suspects targeted parked cars while owners were at the beach, stealing valuables after forcing windows or doors

– Large amounts of cash, photographic equipment, and burglary tools were seized

– Both individuals were also wanted in France for serious crimes, including homicide and prison escape

July 22, 2025 – The Civil Guard has arrested two men in Calpe suspected of committing at least ten break-ins targeting vehicles parked near beach areas in Calpe, Moraira, and Jávea. Following their identification, it was confirmed that both were the subject of European arrest warrants issued by French judicial authorities.

The investigation began in May, led by Calpe’s Investigation Unit, after a noticeable spike in thefts from vehicles parked in unsupervised beachside lots, areas often frequented by tourists.

Modus Operandi:

The suspects would approach busy beaches, locate unattended vehicles in remote, unmonitored parking lots, and force open windows or doors. They specifically targeted valuables such as jewelry, cash, and electronic devices.

During a covert surveillance operation, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by two men. One was seen discarding a backpack in a dumpster, prompting agents to intervene. Upon identification, the suspects were linked to two previous robberies in the region.

A search of their vehicle revealed numerous stolen items, including:

A sports camera, tripod, selfie stick, and power bank

High-end perfumes and €1,500 in cash

Jewelry and tools used to break into vehicles

The discarded backpack was recovered and later identified by a foreign tourist as hers, along with the photographic equipment inside.

European Arrest Warrants:

Further investigation confirmed both men were wanted in France:

One was charged with homicide and also had an active warrant in Spain for violent robbery .

and also had an active warrant in Spain for . The other had escaped from a French prison, where he was serving time for theft, fraud, extortion, and deception.

The two suspects, Algerian nationals aged 42 and 31, were brought before the Court of Instruction in Dénia on charges of aggravated robbery. They were then transferred to the National Court in Madrid to process their extradition to France.

Safety Tips from the Civil Guard:

To avoid vehicle theft in tourist areas:

Do not leave valuables visible inside your vehicle.

inside your vehicle. Park in well-lit, monitored, or high-foot-traffic areas whenever possible.

whenever possible. Ensure your vehicle is fully locked before walking away.

before walking away. Report any suspicious activity or crimes immediately.

or crimes immediately. Use the free AlertCops app to report incidents quickly, or call 062.

The Civil Guard continues to encourage vigilance and proactive reporting to help combat theft, especially in high-tourism areas.