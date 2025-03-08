Emergency Failure: 112 System Collapse Leaves Murcia Vulnerable During Storms





Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish

The opposition parties PSOE, Vox, and Podemos have demanded explanations from the Murcia regional government after the 112 emergency system crashed during Thursday’s heavy rainstorms. While the government insists the outage was brief and did not cause a collapse, opposition parties claim it significantly disrupted emergency responses.

PSOE denounces that the system was down for nearly an hour due to high demand, preventing emergency teams in municipalities from receiving critical calls for help. Vox similarly criticizes the failure, stating that 112 was inoperative for over 30 minutes at the peak of the storm, putting public safety at risk. Podemos representatives visited the Emergency Coordination Center to gather information and have demanded an official explanation from Emergency Minister Marcos Ortuño.

Socialist deputy Fernando Moreno highlighted that emergency responders had to manually record calls with pen and paper, delaying response times. He blamed the PP-led government’s negligence for the chaos and criticized the decentralization of emergency services. He also pointed out that the Emergency Coordination Centre is in a flood-prone area and operates with only seven staff members during the day and three at night, which he called a “disaster.” PSOE urges the unification of all emergency services under a single coordination centre.

Vox argues the incident exposes a lack of preparedness and infrastructure failures, stressing that public emergency services must be properly resourced. They demand an immediate explanation and measures to prevent future failures.

Podemos has also criticized the handling of the situation and insists that the 112 service should be publicly managed rather than outsourced. They plan to question Ortuño in the regional assembly and push for an end to the external management of this essential service.

Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish