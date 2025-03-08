Valencian Government Launches Inspection Plan for 885 Flood-Affected Basements





The Generalitat Valenciana has initiated a comprehensive inspection plan to assess the structural condition of 885 building basements in 11 municipalities impacted by recent floods. President Carlos Mazón announced that the plan aims to ensure the safety of infrastructure following the removal of accumulated mud and water from these underground spaces.

POST-FLOOD SAFETY MEASURES

President Mazón emphasized that the Valencian Government is taking proactive steps to guarantee the security of affected buildings. “After the cleaning and evacuation process conducted by various entities, the Generalitat is advancing to the next stage, which involves thorough inspections to certify the safety of these infrastructures,” he stated.

The basements have endured months of stress from floodwaters and debris, making structural assessments crucial. The inspection programme will evaluate the state of pillars, beams, walls, and joists, providing a detailed overview of any damage sustained.

MUNICIPALITIES UNDER INSPECTION

The inspection plan covers buildings in 11 municipalities: Albal, Aldaia, Alfafar, Algemesí, Benetússer, Catarroja, Llocnou de la Corona, Massanassa, Paiporta, Picanya, and Sedaví. The Generalitat aims to complete the entire process within three weeks, implementing preventive measures where necessary.

FINANCIAL AND TECHNICAL COLLABORATION

To fund the initiative, the Valencian Executive has allocated nearly 700,000 euros. The plan is a joint effort involving the Valencia Provincial Council, the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, and the Damage Assessment and Recovery Unit. This unit consists of members from the Valencian Building Institute (IVE) and the Professional Technical Colleges of the Valencian Community.

Three preliminary inspections have already been carried out—two in Benetússer and one in Albal—testing protocols and damage assessment procedures.

INSPECTION PROTOCOL AND EXECUTION

The technical inspection protocol involves cataloguing structural damage through comprehensive tests. The findings will be communicated to municipal technicians to validate the data, observations, and recommendations. The process prioritizes older buildings that have been exposed to stress for the longest duration.

Seventeen teams of experienced professionals, coordinated by the IVE, will conduct the inspections. Additionally, 14 pathology experts and excavation operators from the Valencian Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs (FEVEC) will support the initiative.

The Generalitat has allocated 676,750 euros for the inspection plan, covering 451,350 euros for inspection work and 225,675 euros for five tests in each basement. This effort reinforces the government’s commitment to public safety and infrastructure recovery in the aftermath of the floods.

