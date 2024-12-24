



The Moteros de Levante have announced the return of their beloved Three Kings’ motorcycle route, which will travel across Orihuela and its surrounding areas, spreading joy and distributing approximately 900 toys to children.

Now in its fifth year, the event has grown steadily since its inception in 2021, when it was created to bring festive cheer during the pandemic, replacing traditional parades that were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Manuel Albero, president of the Moteros de Levante, a non-profit organisation, shared the origins and mission of the route: “We started this to ensure children could experience the joy of the Three Wise Men during difficult times. Now, we’ve continued the tradition, delivering toys and smiles to children along the way.”

This year’s event, set for January 6, 2025, expects to attract around 200 motorcycles. Riders are encouraged to dress in costumes that delight children, such as Christmas-themed outfits or superhero attire.

Albero highlighted the group’s unique approach to safety: “Moteros de Levante is the only motorcycle organisation that includes route liaisons in addition to police support, ensuring safe traffic flow throughout the event.”

The toys for this year’s route have been generously donated by the Rotary Club Orihuela and Juguetos.

The event will begin at 10:00 AM from Plaza Miguel Hernández, with motorcycle parking provided on Avenida Teodomiro for easy access. The two-hour journey will conclude at noon with a celebratory gathering.

The Three Kings’ motorcycle route has become a much-loved tradition, bringing excitement and holiday spirit to every corner it visits, as Moteros de Levante pursue their mission of joy and generosity.