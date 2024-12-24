Urban Carp Match Group (UCMG)





UCMG are the match fishing arm to the newest Valencian Federated club on the angling scene, Club Urban Carp and is the brainchild of the NTT Tackle and Bait owner, Alan Bolwell.

We have some 28 active members and hold our matches on a Sunday at the El Bosquet complex at Sant Felip de Neri (Catral).

In addition to these matches, we are planning to have matches on the massive reservoir at Bellus, these will be held on one Friday (maybe 2 Fridays) a month.

All our Members MUST hold a Valencian Federation Card and, naturally, a Valencian fishing permit.

To close 2024, we held a Christmas Festival, fished over two days (Saturday & Sunday) and 13 brave souls braved the somewhat chilly mornings.

Not only did us humans not enjoy the cold snap, the fish also weren’t too appreciative either, and that showed up in the results, and when you get a former Seniors World Champion catching less that 10kgs on both days – normally, 10kg will not get you anywhere in the prizes, it goes to show just how hard the fishing was.

That said, it was that former World Champion, Harry Billing who won both days and along with another two anglers, namely Martin Fisher and Marnix de Groot (Max to his mates!) secured the maximum 2 points.

Harry’s superior combined weight ensured he took the top slot and walked away the owner of a Matrix 10ft Feeder rod, donated by our main sponsor, NTT Bait & Tackle.

They also donated the runner-up prize of a Shimano reel and Martin Fisher (again superior weight over Max’s) gladly accepted the prize.

Following the match on the Sunday, we made our way to The Dog & Firkin pub in Catral (our co-sponsors) for the presentation and our Xmas Dinner meal, which went down a treat and was certainly plentiful.

UCMG wish to express our thanks and gratitude to ‘mine hosts’ Trevor & Debbie Massey and to the delightful serving wenches, Jade and Jenny.

The Dog runs a Food bank, and I am very pleased to say that all of the UCMG members attending donated various articles for those less privileged at this time of the year.

Further information on Membership and Matches can be obtained by contacting myself (Steve Higgins) on WhatsApp 744714343 or by email sf.higgins@outlook.com