Spectacular opening for Mojácar Christmas Market





Christmas has arrived in Mojácar with the highly-anticipated opening of its Christmas Market last Friday, 20th of December, with a mass turnout. The event became the epicentre of the Christmas celebration in the municipality, attracting both residents and visitors with its spectacular staging.

The opening ceremony was led by the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, who, accompanied by his government team, kicked off the Christmas festivities in an event that is already shaping up to be the highlight of this time of year in the locality. In his statements the Mayor commented: “Our Christmas Market is a demonstration of the cultural and festive wealth of Mojácar. It is a space where traditions meet excitement, and where each visitor can take home a little piece of the magic of our land. This year we wanted to go further, with unique activities and shows that consolidate Mojácar as a benchmark Christmas destination.”

The Christmas Market offers a wide variety of offers for all kinds of people. Visitors can enjoy:

Handcrafted products : from handmade Christmas decorations to unique pieces of ceramics, wood and textiles.

from handmade Christmas decorations to unique pieces of ceramics, wood and textiles.

Typical cuisine : traditional sweet treats such as "mantecado" shortbread cookies, turron and "polvoron" cookies, as well as local offers that reflect the flavour of Christmas in Mojácar.

original ideas to surprise this festive season, including jewellery, accessories and toys.

The opening day culminated with a dazzling light and sound show, a unique experience in the municipality and presented for the first time in Mojácar. The show combined music, visual effects and artificial snowfall that delighted everyone there, enveloping the event in a magical atmosphere.

“Seeing the excited faces of children and families enjoying this experience is our greatest reward. This show, together with the market’s offer, represents Mojácar’s commitment to offering its residents and visitors an unforgettable Christmas,” added Mayor García Cerdá.

The Christmas Market will remain open until the 5th of January, with activities scheduled every day to continue bringing the magic of Christmas to every corner of the village. Mojácar invites everyone to enjoy this unique experience and discover why it is one of the essential destinations for this festive season.